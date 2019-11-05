Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer "monumental" Mahler in Crawley

Horsham Symphony Orchestra, under principal conductor Steve Dummer and leader Rachel Ellis, are joined by soloists Paula Sides and Angharad Lyddon and the massed choir of the Horsham Symphony Chorus for a performance of Mahler’s Second Symphony, “Resurrection” (The Hawth, Crawley, Sunday November 10, 3pm).

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “Taking six years to write, the monumental Resurrection Symphony is a work exceeding all limits.

“HSO invited local choirs to form the Horsham Symphony Chorus, directed by Peter Allwood. Sunday’s performance will feature singers from the West Sussex Philharmonic Choir, Cantatrice, Chanctonbury Chorus, Christ’s Hospital Choral Society, Holmbury St Mary Choral Society, Horsham Chamber Choir, Phoenix Choir and Sandgate Singers. The orchestra will be joined by international soprano soloist, Paula Sides, who graduated in music from Columbus State University. Her operatic roles include Tosca, Pamina in The Magic Flute and Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro.Mezzo-Soprano soloist, Angharad Lyddon is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and made her professional début for ENO in 2015.

“The opening movement of the symphony is hugely dramatic, aiming to convey a search for the meaning of life. This is followed by an old-fashioned dance, a scherzo and a solemn, simple song. Then comes the vast finale, beginning with a huge crash before progressing through episodes of tension, funeral dirges, hopeful fanfares, culminating in a glowing, transcendent choral finale, one of the most glorious and powerful climaxes in all music. Witness Mahler’s extraordinary instrumental effects, including offstage brass, massive percussion, and the incredible spectacle of sound produced by an enormous choir and orchestra.”

The concert starts at 3pm. Tickets on 01293 553636 or www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

