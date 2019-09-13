Hurst Festival promises “amazing array of entertainment right on your doorstep”

Hurst Festival opens this Saturday with the promise of an “amazing array of entertainment right on your doorstep.”

The festival runs from September 14-29, with tickets available on http://www.hurstfestival.org.

Festival spokeswoman Kate Cowan said: “There will be vast choice of music including the brilliant Ben Ottewell (Gomez), Herbie Flowers, Geoff Robb, The Bothy Singers, Rough Chowder – a brilliant Cajun dance night including a workshop to learn the steps – Heber Opera, Brighton Cello Quartet, John Crampton and the Oli Howe Trio. Saturday night is sorted. Join our Midsummer Mystery – Murder Most Sweet! for a fun and interactive evening with a fish and chip supper. Bring your friends, look out for the clues and see if you can work out who dunnit!

“And join us for our massive end of festival party on Saturday 28! Non-stop tunes, dancing and games, flash mob and musical bingo with great prizes throughout the night. Grab your mates and enjoy the party!”

Kate added: “Hurst Festival is famous for its comedy. This year we welcome Glenn Moore, Louis Burgess, Jimmy McGhie, Ian Moore, Rob Mulholland, Ian Stone and Radu Isac. MCs this year are Barry Ferns and Stephen Grant.”

As for talks, Barry Adamson, discusses working with Danny Boyle, Oliver Stone and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; and Alice Guy gives tips, tricks and triumphs to Live Plastic Free. “Bees are essential to human existence so learn more at Keeping Bees and appreciate life in another age at Sussex Lives: from John Freeland to Rudyard Kipling.”

The festival will also feature workshops.

“Life coach Kate Taylor will help you connect with your intuition and harness the power of your inner wisdom to create positive change. Learn how to make and keep raised garden beds. Try your hand at making machine embroidered trees or enjoy a calm, inspiring session, printing with nature.

“Out and about, there are three family walks: Hamish’s Pig Walk will lead you to one of the village’s pig projects where you can help feed them as well as give them a good scratch on the back. Join bird enthusiast Tom Flower to witness the annual autumn bird migration. Discover how many different species of trees are growing in the hedgerows as you scout about with your kids to complete the Leaf Snap’challenge!”

The festival will also cater for the children.

“Expect extraordinary echinoderms, distressed damselflies and amazing arachnids at The Ensonglopedia of Animals. Turbo-charged SESKA! throws buckets of happiness into the air in his brilliantly inventive magical show. The West-End Musical Theatre workshop is back again for our kids to walk the boards. There’s Capture the Flag on Wolstonbury, stacks of free entertainment on Super Sunday, free art workshops at Poponin and Gallery 92 and a brilliant inflatable Endurance Zone which they will never want to leave!”

Dance also features.

“James Wilton Dance return to present The Storm at Hurst College’s new theatre: lightning fast athleticism, acrobatics and contact work fuse into a mind-blowing performance of dance.”

The theme is Love Local!

“Our bars stock local wines and beers and an amazing Sussex Dinner is planned with local wines and food. Plus, our services, venues and suppliers are all local making our footprint small and sustainable.

“Two weeks of incredible entertainment on your doorstep starts this Saturday! Visit www.hurstfestival.org now before it’s too late!”

