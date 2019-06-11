Is the earth actually flat?

Circular Reasoning: The Rise of Flat Earth Belief is the title of the Festival of Chichester events from Chichester Skeptics.

It takes place on Tuesday, June 18 at the Chichester Inn in West Sussex, a talk followed by Q&As. Arrive early for a 7.30pm start.

In 2013, when Michael Marshall first interviewed the Vice President of the Flat Earth Society for his show Be Reasonable, people could scarcely believe that anyone could genuinely think the earth was flat. Five years later, Flat Earth belief has gone mainstream, spawning thousands of hours of YouTube videos, gaining widespread international media coverage, and attracting countless followers. How did we get here?

Michael Marshall is the project director of the Good Thinking Society and the vice president of the Merseyside Skeptics Society. He has organised homeopathy protests, gone undercover to expose psychics and quack medics and co-founded the popular QED conference. He has written for the Guardian, The Times and New Statesman. Tickets £6 from the Festival of Chichester.

