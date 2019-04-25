Jimmy Cliff, Cinematic Orchestra, Greg Wilson, Sampa The Great and more added to line-up for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019

Lauryn Hill and Gladys Knight to headline Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival alongside Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega, Gogo Penguin and many more

London collective The Cinematic Orchestra, Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff, Zambian-born singer and rapper Sampa the Great, and UK DJ and producer Greg Wilson are amongst the acts added to the line-up for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival. The newly announced acts join the likes of Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega, Gogo Penguin, Mahalia, Kamaal Williams and many more on the bill for the 3-day festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th.

Alongside its 3 main stages, the festival will also present a selection of additional performance spaces including the dance and spoken word Bands & Voices stage, which will feature sets by Linton Kwesi Johnson, Steam Down, Wonky Logic and many others, and the Jazz In The Round stage, with shows from Bukky Leo, Cimunyo, Cykada and Rosie Turton amongst others. The Bandstand, programmed by The Verdict Jazz Club, will showcase some of the best acts from East Sussex and the surrounding area.

Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will host afterparties, including a Louie Vega DJ set; the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings; a number of kids areas including the vintage funfair; early morning salsa classes; late night jam sessions; long table banqueting; secret swimming and much more.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019 takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th. Tickets start at £59 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

The full line-up is as follows:

Ms Lauryn Hill

Gladys Knight

The Cinematic Orchestra

Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Band

Jamie Cullum

Snarky Puppy

Jimmy Cliff

Louie Vega & The Elements of Life (Plus Louie Vega DJ Set)

Jimmy Cliff

Gogo Penguin

Caravan Palace

Madeleine Peyroux

Mahalia

Kamaal Williams

Orphy Robinson presents Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks’ – the 50th Anniversary concert

Brand New Heavies

Tank & the Bangas

Makaya McCraven

Greg Wilson

Sampa The Great

Joe Armon-Jones

Maisha

Steam Down

The Teskey Brothers

Christian Sands Trio

Theon Cross

Charlotte Dos Santos

Marquis Hill Blacktet

Tenderlonious

Judi Jackson

Tim Garland Group

Julian Siegel Quartet

SEED Ensemble

Celeste

Chip Wickham

30/70

Marisha Wallace

Fieh

Alicia Olatuja

Duncan Eagles

Mark Kavuma

Lucy Lu

Adrien Brandeis Quintet

Afterparties

Louie Vega DJ Set

Greg Wilson

Auntie Flo

Alexander Nut

Tash LC

Shy One

Ruf Dug

Mr Bongo

Jazz FM Presents

Tru Thoughts 20th Birthday with Robert Luis (Tru Thoughts)

