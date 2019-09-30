Macbeth performance abandoned because of stage damage at Chichester

Saturday night’s performance of Macbeth on Chichester Festival Theatre’s main-house stage had to be abandoned after the glass stage became damaged.

The show was halted “to ensure the safety of (the) acting company” and the audience was sent home.

The CFT are hoping to be able to resume the run this evening (Monday) on a repaired stage.

The production, which stars John Simm as Macbeth and Dervla Kirwan as Lady Macbeth, opened on September 21 and will run until October 26. Saturday’s drama came just a day after the show’s press night.

Chichester Festival Theatre spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “During the last scene before the interval at Saturday evening's performance of Macbeth, one of the glass panels which make up the stage floor sustained some damage.

“As a precaution to ensure the safety of our acting company, we regretfully took the decision to cancel the remainder of the performance.

“Our audience were extremely understanding and we are very sorry for the disappointment caused; all ticket holders will be refunded and offered the chance to rebook for a later date.

“We will be putting all measures in place to ensure that the performances can continue on Monday.”