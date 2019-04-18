Maverick Sabre and Worthing’s Ida Vallens to support Rag’n’Bone Man in Brighton

Rag’n’Bone Man will be supported by Maverick Sabre and Worthing’s Ida Vallens at Brighton Racecourse this summer.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Following the phenomenal success of his debut album Human in 2017, featuring the huge hits ‘Skin’ and ‘Human’, Rag‘n’Bone Man plays Brighton Racecourse on Saturday 27th July 2019,

“Rory Graham (best known as Rag‘n’Bone Man) is an English singer-songwriter, known for his deep baritone voice. Form a young age, Graham has been involved with music; beginning his musical career as a rapping and singing member of Brighton’s hip-hop collective The Rum Committee. The releases of his solo EPs (Bluestown, Wolves and Disfigured) earned him huge crowds across the country, firming a dedicated fan base and industry recognition incredibly early on in his career.

“Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag‘n’Bone Man cemented his success following the record-breaking release of his triple-platinum #1 album Human with a further BRIT Award for ‘Best Single of the Year’ with the title track (Human) in 2018. The album and its tracks have also been recognised internationally; earning Rory sell out tours and festival appearances around the globe as well as the accolades of ‘International Newcomer’ and ‘International Male Artist’ at Germany’s ECHO Awards and ‘International New Artist of the Year’ at Spain’s LOS40 Awards.

“Earlier this year, Rag’n’Bone Man appeared at the BRIT Awards (2019) alongside Calvin Harris performing their monster hit collaboration track ‘Giant’.

“Rag‘n’Bone Man promises a superb night of entertainment. Support will come from Maverick Sabre, Ida Vallens and more to be announced.

RagnBone Man

“Maverick Sabre released his third album as 'When I Wake Up' in March 2019, supported by his Ireland + UK headline tour.

“Independently released, the new record is an acutely personal and poignant body of work from the respected songwriter and artist and includes powerful features from Jorja Smith and Chronixx.

“Emotive second single 'Her Grace' ft Grammy nominated artist Chronixx premiered earlier this week as a 'Mistajam' Jam Hot' and the new video, debuted by Notion is a haunting, arresting piece of film exploring the narrative around domestic abuse."

Maria added: “Ida Vallens is the conceptual art project of 18 year old singer-songwriter and producer Anya Gradisher from Worthing.

“Inspired by David Lynch films, stories of the occult and literature; Ida crafts ethereal electronic pop music that is truly in a lane of its own. Her sound is described by Mixmag as ‘part trip-hop and part trap’, and while she acknowledges the influences of these genres, her uniquely jazz infused voice evokes nostalgia, with production that takes us to the future, making it difficult to define.

“Ida Vallens started making music within the lofi hip-hop scene in late 2016, collaborating online with producers from across the globe and gaining a good following on Soundcloud. In 2017 she went onto release two singles under the College Music imprint that gained over 1 million streams on Spotify in under a year. Throughout 2018 she has continued to develop her songwriting, musicianship and live performance working closely with Brighton based producer Jack-Chi.

“As her sound and concept has developed, her music is beginning to take the form of an alternate reality game, with Ida becoming a character that transcends time and space, existing within alternate realities under multiple identities that live contrasting lives - the lyrics are clues to her identities. Her live shows are captivating, weaving the tracks together with improvised theatrical outbursts over a live electronic soundscape.”

Tickets for Rag‘n’Bone Man – Brighton Racecourse – July 2019 show are available from https://www.eventim.co.uk/ and http://www.vmstickets.co.uk/ and all usual outlets.

