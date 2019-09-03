Open auditions after successful Horsham play-writing competition

A playwriting competition by Pitchy Breath Theatre Company run as part of Horsham District’s Year of Culture has been won by five writers, four of them women.

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company artistic director Bradley Barlow said: “The What’s Your Story? competition invited writers from Surrey and Sussex to submit new short plays up to 25 minutes in length using the Year of Culture’s theme of ‘past, present, and future’. The winning plays will tour venues across both counties before finishing at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday. November 9.”

Bradley added: “Tash Collie impressed the judges with two of her plays being selected for performance. A Love-letter from the Time of Borderism to the Time of Nuclear Fallout looks at a couple approaching their wedding day preparing their speeches but who have their minds are on bigger ideas.

“Gorgeous Like Something with Antlers takes the audience into the future and asks: if the love of your life begged for a second chance, would you take them back or stick with their best bits?

“In Limbo from Gaëlle Stark-Ordish brings four estranged friends back together when a life-changing decision is made.

“Elodie Foray’s larger than life Small brings a star and a speck of dust to a party and invites the audience to watch as the pair work out if they can change the universe together.

“A delayed train makes two women form an unlikely duo on an empty platform in Izzy Radford’s Stationary, with the competition’s only male winner Keir Gilbert-Halladey bringing us Block, in which the Ghosts of Writer’s Block Past, Present and Future visit a playwright battling with their latest creation.”

Bradley added: “From the future acid wars to an empty train platform, via writer’s block and an intergalactic space party, this year’s competition has brought us a truly brilliant selection of plays. We were overwhelmed with the quality of the plays submitted to us and we’re very excited to share them with our audiences.”

“Pitchy Breath will be working with local directors and performers over the coming months to bring all six plays to life as part of the touring production Time and Time Again. We’re holding an audition open to performers of all ages (18 and) on Friday, September 13 at 7.30pm in The Capitol Theatre’s Studio.

“With nearly 25 years’ experience of bringing first-time performers to the stage, we would encourage anyone with an interest in performing to come along to the audition where you’ll receive a warm and supportive welcome. Full details can be found on our website, pitchybreath.co.uk, or at facebook.com/pitchybreath

“Tickets are on sale now at hawth.co.uk for our Tuesday, November 5 performance at The Hawth in Crawley, and from thecapitolhorsham.com for our performance at The Capitol in Horsham on Saturday, November 9. Details on further touring venues will be available soon at pitchybreath.co.uk.”

Pitchy Breath is a theatre company formed in 1995 as part of Crawley Borough Council’s Community Theatre initiative and has grown to be a significant creative force in non-professional theatre in the region.

Bradley said: “Pitchy Breath create bold, limitless, new theatre – telling amazing stories unrestricted by convention, space or time.”

http://pitchybreath.co.uk.





