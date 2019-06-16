Review: The Solid Gold Rock 'N' Roll Show at The Hawth

On Saturday The Hawth theatre in Crawley, were very busy providing musical entertainment for all.

During the day you could learn how to play the Ukele, in the evening you could choose between the original Blues sound in the Studio, or the best of the Rock n Roll era headed up by Marty Wilde.

I chose to see Marty Wilde, who is celebrating his 80th year, still touring and rock n rolling, reminiscing the old days and his old mates who have passed on, performing their music as well as his own big hits, including his tribute to Eddie Cochran.

His friend and fellow performer Mike Berry also held tribute to his heroes of the era and friends, among them Buddy Holly and Chas Hodges (of Chas and Dave fame).

In the second half these two, together with another big star from America, the original Mr “Fab-u-lous”, Charlie Gracie, performed an acoustic set, just how it was originally, it was great. To complete the line up, Nancy Ann Lee added her own style to the show, including Lulu’s energetic “Shout”.

We tend to forget that although we only see them occasionally, in the 50’s and 60’s these young lads were constantly touring all over the country bringing the new sound of rock n roll to the younger generation who couldn’t get enough of it.

Now we are all golden oldies still enjoying their music and hopefully bringing that sound to a few of our own young generation. As the songs themselves tell us, Rock n Roll is here to stay!