Rob Deering will be among the acts at Crawley comedy club

Comedy Beats is once again promising top laughs when it returns to The Grasshopper on Friday, June 7 for its monthly outing.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “Now in our third year of supplying comedy shows to this venue, we feel we have firmly established Crawley’s finest comedy club. It’s been going really well, and we are very pleased to see so many regular faces coming back month after month. The secret of our success is simple: we put on the very best club comics and create a show that is pure quality. Since we started there in March 2017 we haven’t had a single act go down badly and long may it continue.

“I’ve been a comedian myself for over 20 years and I use the contacts I have made over that time to book the acts. Sometimes one of them tells me that they are happy to do the gig but I will not be able to advertise them as they have a tour coming up and do not want to compromise their relationship with the tour promoter by doing a club set near a venue that they will be presenting their full-length show in later in the year. Our headline act for this show is therefore billed as a Special Guest. I can’t say who he is but what I can tell you about him though is that his TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week. I can also say that this will be his first show for Comedy Beats.

“Also on the bill that night is Ola, one of the rising stars of the comedy scene. He has a very distinctive style, is young and edgy but has an incredibly laid-back style. Combining storytelling with astute observations, he draws you into his world. It’s just great watching a young comedian who is so self-assured. He regularly performs at almost all the top UK comedy clubs. He has also appeared on E4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Although he has already performed at a handful of our shows, like the Special Guest, this will be his first gig for us at The Grasshopper.

“However I think the act I am most excited about having for this show is Rob Deering. I’ve been trying to get him to come and do one of our gigs for years, but he is in such demand this is only the first time I’ve managed it. He is a musical comedian who along with his guitar and vocal skills uses a mixture of effect pedals to create a highly original set. He is hard to describe and he’d probably tell me I’m talking out of my backside but I guess the best way to describe him is it’s a bit like mixing great comedy with the technique of the band Radiohead! He must know what he’s doing as he has won Celebrity Mastermind and a comedians special of The Weakest Link on BBC1.

“This month’s show sees the return of the compere Andre Vincent. His first performance for us in Tilgate was almost two years ago. One of the great things about having a successful monthly club is every now and then you can bring an act back. We’ve done 25 shows at The Grasshopper now but I think Andre is only about the eighth act we have had back so far.”

It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, June 7. Doors open at 7.30; show starts at 8. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door subject to availability. They can be bought from the venue or http://www.comedybeats.com.

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery