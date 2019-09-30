Simple Minds confirm Brighton date for 2020

Celebrating 40 years in the business, Simply Minds have confirmed a Brighton date for next year.

They will be at the Brighton Centre on April 20.

The tour covers 38 shows across 12 countries and culminate with a homecoming show at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on April 25th. Simple Minds are fronted by founder members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar).

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday October 4th and will be available from http://www.simpleminds.com.

“Simple Minds are different now,” says Jim Kerr. “We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool. We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board. I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do – write, record and play live.”

“The perception that we're now gathering pace is down to our attitude to playing live,” adds Charlie Burchill. “There have been lots of different incarnations of Simple Minds, but we’ve always kept our identity. A legacy can be a burden if you allow it to be. For us, it's been empowering.”

Simple Minds further mark their 40th anniversary celebrations with the release of the career-spanning compilation ‘40: The Best Of – 1979-2019’ on November 1st via UMC. Collating their early fan favourites with their era-defining hits and their essential recent material, the album is now available to pre-order. The collection also includes a gloriously euphoric new track - a cover of King Creosote’s celebration of weekend revelry ‘For One Night Only’. In addition, the new live album ‘Live In The City of Angels’ will be released this Friday and is also available to pre-order here.

Simple Minds have experienced a remarkable journey since releasing their debut album ‘Life in a Day’ in 1979. Constantly evolving, the band’s rousing choruses and booming atmospherics made them one of the most iconic bands of the Eighties. Along the way, they’ve landed five UK #1 albums, topped the singles charts on both sides of the Atlantic, sold over 60 million albums and packed stadiums the world over.

But the story didn’t end there. After taking some time out, they returned revitalised and resurgent with the 2014 album ‘Big Music’ and have maintained that upward momentum ever since. They claimed the Q Inspiration Award that same year, which was followed by an Ivor Novello in 2016. And when last year’s ‘Walk Between Worlds’ album crashed into the UK charts at #4, it represented their highest position in 23 years. No wonder that the Manic Street Preachers, Moby, Primal Scream and many others cite Simple Minds as a vital inspiration.

The dates are:

FEBRUARY

28th – Norway, Stavanger, Zetlitz (Stavanger Konserthus)

29th – Norway, Bergen, Forum

MARCH

2nd – Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

4th – Sweden, Gothenburg, Partille Arena

6th – Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet

8th – Sweden, Malmö, Live Concert Hall

10th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Store Vega

11th – Denmark, Herning, Concert Hall

14th – Germany, Münster, Halle Münsterland

15th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium

16th – Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

18th – Germany, Hannover, Swiss Life Hall

19th – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

20th – Germany, Efrurt, Thüringenhalle

21st – Germany, Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

23rd – Germany, Offenbach, Stadthalle

24th – Germany, Erlangen, Heinrich-Lades-Halle

25th – Switzerland, Zürich, Hallenstadion

27th – Germany, Aurich, Sparkassen Halle

28th – Germany, Bremen, Pier 2

29th – Germany, Bielefied, Ringlokschuppen

31st – Germany, Freiburg, Musikklub

APRIL

1st – Germany, Ravensburg, Oberschwabenhalle

2nd – Germany, Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle

4th – France, Paris, La Seine Musicale

6th – France, Bordeaux, Arkéa Arena

7th – France, Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier

8th – France, Lille, Zenith Arena

10th – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

11th – Belgium, Antwerp, Sportpaleis

14th – UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

17th – UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

18th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

20th – UK, Brighton, Centre

22nd – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

24th – UK, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

25th – UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

