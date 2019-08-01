Singing Allsorts delight Cuckfield audience

CONTRIBUTED BY Marie Taylor

On a beautiful summer’s evening in July, a full audience at the Holy Trinity Church in Cuckfield were treated to a joyous evening of musical ‘allsorts’, including madrigals, folk, jazz and gospel. A specially commissioned piece from Katie Todd of Warden Park, the winner of the ‘Singing Allsorts’ sponsored song-writing competition, was also performed by the choir. The 40-strong female choir were in fine voice under the direction of Jane Haughton, the Choir’s Musical Director, and accompanied by Mandy Buckland.

Starting with one of the oldest known English songs, ‘Sumer Is Icumen In’ (written in the 13th century), the choir began the concert with some madrigals before moving on to a gospel set with ‘Soon and Very Soon’ by Andrae Crouch and the traditional American song ‘Down in the River to Pray’. The audience was then treated to a few Gershwin numbers – some from the whole choir, and some from specially invited friends; saxophone and double bass duo, Gwen and Richard Fermer. Known for their love of a stirring anthem, the Singing Allsorts gave a rousing finale rendition of Carly Simon’s classic ‘Let the River Run’.

The concert exceeded all expectations and raised over £2600 - a record amount - for their two nominated charities, the Choir with No Name and Sussex Homeless Support, whose representatives were invited to the concert and spoke passionately about their causes.

A big thank you from everyone at ‘Singing Allsorts’ for supporting this event and helping to raise so much for our two chosen charities.

For more information about ‘Singing Allsorts’ and how to join, please visit:

http://www.singingallsorts.co.uk

