Some Guys Have All the Luck – The story of Rod Stewart at The Hawth - review

Some Guys Have All The Luck..Well this guy from South London obviously does too. His showcase of Rod’s musical career is a must to see.

Taking you from his early days when discovered by Long John Baldry on a deserted railway station playing his harmonica, through his times with The Jeff Beck Band to the Faces, then onto his solo career, kicked off by the huge hit Maggie May.

The second half of the show is packed with Rod's chart hits and is one big party from start to finish with the audience up on their feet from the very beginning!

The first tour of this show started five years ago at the Hawth, and they certainly have a following fan club continuing to support them. To my shame this was my first experience, but I will be sure to return next year.

Paul Metcalfe (as Rod) was full of energy throughout his performance, giving amazing renditions of Rod’s greatest hits, the audience clapping and singing along from the start. The support band were all excellent musicians, but the young Xander Bone was outstandingly superb on the sax and Simon Small was equally outstanding on the lead and acoustic guitars.

There next performance will be in Brighton, if you can get there you will not be disappointed, if not, there is always next year at The Hawth- watch out for it.