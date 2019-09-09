The Arts Society Chichester Evening gets ready to launch

A new evening society in Chichester will help provide access to the arts to include working people and those unavailable during the day.

The Arts Society Chichester Evening is opening its doors to new members on Thursday, September 19 with the first lecture at Chichester’s Assembly Room, North Street, starting at 6.30pm.

Spokesman Dave Betts said: “Currently, the three local Arts Societies present lectures during the day-time, making it difficult for some of working age with an interest in the arts to get involved. That is now all about to change!

“The inaugural lecture, with doors opening at 6pm for a complimentary drink, will feature Alexandra Epps, official guide and lecturer at Tate Modern, Tate Britain and Guildhall Galleries, who will explore the work of John Piper, master of artistic diversity and designer of the early-mid 20th century, and whose colourful tapestry enjoys pride of place above the High Altar in Chichester Cathedral.”

Dave added: “The Arts Society is an international charity with currently 90,000 UK members and nearly 400 societies, providing first class lectures, given by curators of national museums and galleries and university lecturers, as well as arranging daytime outings, holidays and social events for members.

“Subjects cover a broad range of the arts, from fine art, ceramics, jewellery, architecture, music, dance and much more. Members also carry out conservation work in stately homes and National Trust properties and provide schools with access to workshops and events for pupils.”

Annual membership to the new society, The Arts Society Chichester Evening, is £50 and will include entrance to ten lectures over the coming year, a quarterly Arts Society magazine and an invitation to the society’s summer social.

Lectures are generally on the third Thursday of every month and members are welcome to bring along a guest for £10 each with prior notice. To join, email membership@the-arts-society-chichester-evening.org.uk or call Charlotte on 07845 206385.

Dave offers a guide to the talks coming up:

September 19: Alexandra Epps on John Piper – Master of Diversity. A true master of diversity, this versatile British artist’s work spans cathedrals to churches, cottages to coastlines.

October 17: Pamela Campbell-Johnston: The Art of 1935. The exploration of one year that encapsulates its many aspects of decorative and fine art, demonstrating how these artistic forms reflected the period.

November 28: Ian Cockburn: Moorish Architecture: the legacy of a Vanished Kingdom. The Alhambra of Granada, the Great Mosque of Cordoba and the Alcazar of Seville are just three of the many impressive monuments to the architectural creativity of the Moors in Spain revealed in this lecture.

January 16: Nicola Moorby: Turner vs Constable: The Great British Paint-off! The story of two creative geniuses and their epic rivalry which transformed the art of landscape painting. Their diverse backgrounds and styles are examined head to head. Who is your star painter?

February 13: Martin Lloyd on Napier–How Napier became the Art Deco Capital of the World. An earthquake struck the New Zealand city of Napier in 1931. We are taken through the quake, rescue operation and the factors influencing rebuilding. A photographic tour of Napier today illustrates why it is known as The Art Deco Capital of the World.

March 19 (to include AGM): Paul Chapman: Post-War Australian Painting. Essential to the understanding of Australian modern art, the lecture looks at the naïve and expressive stylists of the ‘Heide School’, Sidney Nolan and Arthur Boyd, while John Brack’s figurative paintings give a post-war social critique of Australian culture.

April 16: James Russell: A garden like no other – Edward James & Las Pozas. In the depths of the Mexican jungle lies what looks like the remains of a lost civilisation, with arches and stairways which tower over waterfalls and pools. However, these were built only in the last century by a rich English eccentric and Surrealist, Edward James.

May 21: Adam Busiakiewicz: The Lute within Old Master Paintings. Busiakiewicz a lutenist himself, will look at the lute in painting - in the Renaissance, played by angels, and in the 16th century, by educated courtiers (Holbein, Titian).

June 18: Fiona Rose: Frida Kahlo – A Life in Art. This Mexican artist (1907-54) was queen of the selfies long before Kim Kardashian.

