The Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six line up Steyning Jazz Club date

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Keeping the audiences happy we try to present a wide range of styles and the Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six will excite many a jazz aficionado. Relishing their undoubted success, since coming together in 2012, the Brownfield & Byrne Hot Six will be strutting their stuff at Steyning Jazz Club this Friday, July 5.

"With Jamie Brownfield on trumpet and Liam Byrne on tenor sax, backed by Mark Edwards, piano; Piers Clark, guitar; and Steve Thompson, string bass, from Brighton’s Smalls Jazz Club, this is a group that has developed their own distinctive band sound, whilst being inspired by the swing era musicians of the late 1930s and early 1940s, with music by Louis Armstrong, Bix Biederbeck, Fats Waller, early Duke Ellington and the John Kirby sextet, to name just a few.

"The band’s repertoire has been lovingly polished and honed by Liam Byrne, who is responsible for all the arrangements the band plays, especially reflecting the classic jazz repertoire of the period’s tightly harmonised horns and guitar set against a rhythm section backdrop.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. More information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.

