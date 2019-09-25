The Stradivarius Piano Trio to perform at Great Ballard School

The Stradivarius Piano Trio returns for a third year to Eartham House, the home of Great Ballard School, to give a recital in the intimate 18th century Drawing Room, where poets, artists, MPs and High Sheriffs have all lived in days gone by (Friday, September 27; doors 7.30pm).

Spokesman Christopher Larley said: “The performance will include Piazzolla’s Four Seasons, Mendelssohn’s Trio in D minor and other popular tunes. You will be assured of a warm welcome to this house in the South Downs National Park that has one of the most extraordinary histories, with its previous residents of artists, poets, MPs, High Sheriffs, including William Huskisson, who was unfortunately better remembered for being run over by Stephenson’s Rocket than for his speeches in Parliament. During the afternoon before the concert, the trio will also perform for the pupils at Great Ballard School – a firm favourite in the school calendar.”

Tickets £36.50 from The Capitol in Horsham,



