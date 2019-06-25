"Treat me exactly the same as before" says Crawley-bound comedian Paul Sinha

Comedian Paul Sinha will be playing Crawley – just a few weeks after disclosing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Paul said he fully intends to keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy, keep quizzing and keep being hopeless at Tasks.

As Paul says: “ A lot of people have asked ‘what can I do to help?’ The answer is to treat me exactly the same as before.”

Paul will be joining Comedy Beats’ monthly show at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We always try our hardest to put at least one act on the bill for each show with a major TV credit. Sometimes it’s two. Well this month it’s four! When we set the company up, a big part of our ethos was to bring to towns like Crawley the kind of acts that you would normally have to travel all the way to central London to see.

“We put our shows on at The Grasshopper on the first Friday of every month. With this line-up we had already sold a third of the tickets for the July show by the morning after the June show. Summer is traditionally the hardest time of the year to attract an audience for comedy but we sold this venue out in July 2018 so the aim must be to do the same again this year. Tickets are selling really well and I’m confident we can do it particularly because of the comedians we have lined up.

“Closing the show is the wonderful Paul Sinha. Regular viewers of ITV1’s The Chase will know him as the Sinha Man or the guy in the white suit. I am really pleased we’ve finally got him down to this venue. We have known each other since the late 90s. We began doing stand-up around the same time and I have always really enjoyed watching his work. He has so many aspects to his character and as his set progresses, he reveals more and more about himself. As well as his regular appearances on The Chase, he has also appeared on Tonight at the London Palladium. This will be his second show for Comedy Beats and hopefully there will be many more to come.

“Also appearing that night will be the fantastic Zoe Lyons. Undoubtedly one of the very best female comics currently working, she is always a joy to watch.

“Zoe has been incredibly supportive of Comedy Beats since we started the company. She was on the bill for the third show we produced in Horley back in January 2016. Since then she has come back to gig for us whenever her busy schedule allows. What with her national theatre tours and TV and radio commitments, she is a hard act to book so I was over the moon to secure her for this show. Her TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show, Mock the Week and she has even won Room 101.

“The opening act is the prolific Patrick Monahan. Normally a closing act in his own right, for this one he is opening just because they can’t all close and when you have a line-up of this calibre it really doesn’t matter what order they perform in.

“They are all headliners which is what makes this show one of the most exciting we have ever done. When we were all starting out as comedians Patrick did lots of compering. He is highly interactive and was the natural choice of the three acts to go first. Like Zoe he has been highly supportive of Comedy Beats and this will be his 11th show for us in all of our venues.”

It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, July 5. Doors 7.30pm; show starts 8pm. http://www.comedybeats.com.

