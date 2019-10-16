UK's new 50 pence coin could be your golden panto ticket to Worthing

Find one of the UK’s new ultra-rare pantomime-themed 50 pence coins and you could grab yourself a family panto ticket in Worthing.

Katrina Gibson, marketing manager for Paul Holman Associates, said: “Last week it was announced that a new set of 50p coins is set to be released with just 4,000 of each one in circulation.

“The new coins are being released in time for the festive season, and feature designs based on the UK's five favourite pantomimes, according to ChangeChecker.

“As well as the 4,000 of each coin in circulation there is a commemorative set of all five coins in brilliant uncirculated condition. The set features images from Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White, Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington.

“With this in mind, Worthing Theatres will be giving away a free family ticket to their upcoming pantomime Cinderella to the first five people who present their box office with one of these coins, and if anyone hands in a Cinderella coin, they will be given an upgraded family ticket with loads of dazzling extras to make their experience even more memorable.

“Whist there are only 20,000 of these coins being circulated in total, originating from Guernsey, they can also be purchased online from the official Westminster Collection website.

“With an all-star cast, laugh-out-loud comedy capers and all the well-loved traditions of pantomime Cinderella will be Worthing’s most spectacular Christmas pantomime yet! Playing at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020.

“This year’s incredible all-star cast features Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite, making his pantomime debut, as Dandini, the Prince’s cheeky but charming aide-de-campe. Ian will star alongside children’s TV presenter and CBBC favourite Naomi Wilkinson, in the title role as Cinderella, with Boyband A1’s Mark Read returning to Worthing, this time, as Prince Charming. Nicole Faraday, best known for her iconic portrayal as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV’s smash-hit series Bad Girls, stars as the Wicked Stepmother. While comedian Mark Jones, returns by popular demand to play Buttons after his scene-stealing spot as Wishee Washee in last year’s Aladdin.

“Cinderella promises to be Worthing’s most enchanting pantomime yet with good old-fashioned family fun and plenty of audience interaction plus sensational special effects, breathtaking costumes and scenery and an exciting line-up of stars ready to whisk audiences off to the ball!

Cinderella: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets on www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or on 01903 206206.

Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre

IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion

Riveting and disturbing - great start to life in Chichester's new Spiegeltent

Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch