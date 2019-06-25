Van Morrison confirms Brighton dates this December

Van Morrison, one of the finest singer-songwriters and hardest working live performers of his era, has announced six UK dates in October/December 2019 – including Brighton.

Tickets go on sale 9.00am Friday, June 29.

He will play Brighton Dome on December 2 and 3.

Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “To date, Van Morrison has released 39 albums - his latest in 2018 ‘You’re Driving Me Crazy’ – to critical acclaim. Morrison’s biggest hits include –: 'Brown Eyed Girl', 'Have I Told You Lately', 'Moondance' and 'Into the Mystic' – to name a few… He celebrated last year - 50 years since the release of the iconic Astral Weeks album in 1968.”

TOUR DATES

October 2019

21 - Bournemouth International Centre

23 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

27 - Oxford New Theatre

28 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

December 2019

2 & 3 - Brighton Dome

Tickets priced at £75, £65 & £45 at all venues

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – http://www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991

All 8pm starts except the two Brighton dates which will be 7:30pm.

“Morrison has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres - attested to the international reach of Van’s musical art.

“Van Morrison shows no sign of slowing things down, continuing to work on new material and exciting upcoming projects.”

