West Sussex entertainment listings, Friday, August 30, to Thursday, September 5

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park, Southwater Country Park (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Hits Out of Hell – The Meatloaf Songbook: 7.30pm, £26, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A Meat Loaf tribute featuring Craig Halford.

Mike Dobie: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Soho Dukes: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Johns: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Soho-lites: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

STAGE

HEDDA TESMAN: From £20, various times, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

The Red Lion (On Tour): At Henfield Hall, Coopers Way, Henfield. 7.30pm, £10. A Horsham District Year of Culture event. Call 01403 750220.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

GIGS

Alter Ego: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Black Heart Angel: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Blues Business: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Hotpot: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Street Pianos: Horsham Town Centre Celebration Event, Outside Bills Restaurant,

The Tina Turner Experience: 7.30pm, £24 (discounts £22), children £18.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic performers.

STAGE

The Red Lion (On Tour): At Broadbridge Heath Village Centre. 7.30pm, £10. A Horsham District Year of Culture event. Call 01403 750220.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

Horsham’s Victorian Radicals: September 1-30, free, Horsham Library. Find out more about Eliza Cook and Louisa Hubbard. www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Vegan Fest Horsham at The Little Nibble: Free, from 1pm, Carfax, Horsham, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Summer Concert Series: 12pm-4pm, £5-£12, Mannings Heath Golf & Wine Estate, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Enjoy a vividly memorable experience and immerse yourself in the exciting and dynamic world of Amor Flamenco for flamenco dance and Spanish guitar extravaganza.

STAGE

HAODS PRESENTS ROMEO AND JULIET: 7pm, £10, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Part of Horsham’s ‘Year of Culture’.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

COMMUNITY

Southwater Local History Group: A talk on ‘The Impact of World War 1 on Ordinary People’ by Brian Goldsmith. These talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square Southwater. Talks start at 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at the Hop Oast Park and Ride, Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AR. Free parking all day. 5 mile HDC walk taking in views, the centre of Horsham and green spaces to the south. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am at Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ (TQ176113). 2 mile HDC Health walk, some inclines, 1 stile. Can be muddy across fields, please wear sensible footwear. 75 mins. Ann01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

WALK: Every Wed. Meet 10:30am at the bandstand in the Carfax, (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk. Good paths, an incline under Albion Way, around Horsham park. Suitable for the elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Stop for a coffee. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

Acoustic Showcase: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 7.30pm.

Ukulele Jam: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Fred Woods Big Band: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Drifters: 7.30pm, £30.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The Drifters perform all their classic hits from the past six decades.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

COMEDY

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos: 8pm, £14, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

GIGS

Showcase Thursdays: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Mad Shelley: Thursday to Saturday, 7.45pm, £12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “Unconventional misfit or uncaring monster? Before Mary, before Byron, before Frankenstein, the life of Horsham’s most (in)famous son was already the stuff of scandal.”

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 8.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri-Tue 4.25. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri-Tue 7.00; Wed & Thu 7.30. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri-Tue 5.00; Wed & Thu 5.15. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 5.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Tue 1.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Mrs Lowry And Son (2019) (PG) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 4.00, 8.45; Sun 12.30; Mon 1.15, 8.30; Tue 1.00, 8.30; Wed 1.00, 6.15; Thu 3.45, 8.45. Tell It To The Bees (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 6.15; Mon 3.30. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat 1.15; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 8.30; Thu 1.00. The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Sun 2.30. Mahler (15) Tue 6.00. Only You (2019) (15) Wed 3.30; Thu 6.00.

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 7.20, 9.00; Thu 12.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00. Crawl (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.00, 4.15, 8.45; Mon, Tue & Wed 1.20, 3.40, 8.45; Thu 3.40, 8.45. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Good Boys (15) Fri-Thu 6.30. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.20, 4.00, 7.30; Wed 12.20, 4.00; Thu 12.00, 3.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 5.00, 8.30. Spanish: Pain And Glory (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.40, 8.20; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.40, 8.20; Thu 1.40, 5.40, 8.20. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.00, 6.00, 8.40; Mon, Tue & Wed 12.10, 3.00, 6.00, 8.40; Thu 12.50, 3.00, 6.00, 8.40. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Sun 11.00; Sat 11.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri & Sat 11.30. The Informer (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.50, 3.30, 6.20, 8.50; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.40, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20, 4.50; Mon, Tue & Wed 4.50; Thu 4.20. Autism Friendly Screening: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sun 11.00. IMAX 2D: Apocalypse Now – The Final Cut (15) Wed 7.30. IMAX 2D: IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00. IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 10.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 12.)

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30. A Million Little Pieces (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. 4DX 2D: Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40, 6.10; Thu 1.10. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 7.30, 8.50, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 7.30, 8.50; Thu 11.40, 2.30, 3.10, 5.20, 8.10. 4DX 2D: Crawl (15) Fri 10.20, 3.40; Sun 10.20, 9.10; Mon & Wed 3.40; Tue 9.10; Thu 11.00. Crawl (15) Fri & Mon 9.10; Sat 9.20; Sun 3.15; Tue & Thu 3.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.30, 5.10. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15, 10.40; Sun 10.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15; Tue 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 9.00. Good Boys (15) Fri & Sun 6.40, 9.20; Sat 6.40; Mon 11.00, 1.20, 6.40, 9.20; Tue 11.00, 1.20, 6.40; Wed 11.00, 1.20, 9.20; Thu 11.00, 1.20. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.30, 5.30, 7.45; Sun 1.00, 5.30, 7.45; Tue 12.50, 5.30, 7.45. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.10, 4.40, 8.10; Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 12.00, 3.30, 7.00, 10.30; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.30, 7.00; Wed 1.10, 4.40, 7.00, 8.10; Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.10. Spanish: Pain And Glory (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: Princess Emmy (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Hindi: Saaho (tbc) Fri & Sat 7.50, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 7.50. 4DX 2D: Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 9.00; Sun & Tue 3.30; Thu 4.10. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.50, 6.00; Sat 2.50, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 6.00, 9.00; Tue & Thu 6.00, 9.20. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.10, 1.20. Sun 1.20. The Informer (15) Fri & Sat 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.20. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 12.40, 2.10, 3.30, 5.00, 6.30, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 3.50, 5.00, 6.30, 7.40. The Mustang (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00. UglyDolls (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30. 4DX 2D: Fast And Furious 6 (12A) Sat 4.50. 4DX 2D: Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (PG) Sat 10.50pm. 4DX 3D: Guardians Of The Galaxy (12A) Sat 8.10. 4DX 3D: Transformers: Age Of Extinction (12A) Sat 1.20. Autism Friendly Screening: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sun 11.00. Withnail And I (Re: 2014) (15) Tue 8.00. IMAX 2D: Apocalypse Now – The Final Cut (15) Wed 7.30. IMAX 2D: IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00. 4DX 2D: IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00. IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00. Polish: Polityka (15) Thu 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Dora And The Lost City of Gold (PG) Fri-Thu 1.45. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 3.20. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 1.55. UglyDolls (U) Fri-Wed 1.15. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Wed 11.45. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri-Thu 4.20, 8.00. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri-Thu 4.30, 7.20. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri-Thu 5.40. Crawl (15) Fri-Thu 8.20. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.20.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): UglyDolls (U) Fri, Sat & Tue 10.30, 12.45, 3.15; Sun 2.15; Mon 10.15, 12.30, 2.35; Wed & Thu 5.15. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 7.15; Sun 1.45, 4.15, 7.15; Wed & Thu 7.15. The Intruder (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 8.15. We The Animals (15) Mon 5.00, 8.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Wine Calling (12A) Mon & Wed 8.30. A Faithful Man (15) Tue 3.30. The World Is Yours (15) Tue 6.00; Thu 5.15. Sink Or Swim (15) Wed 5.30. Double Bill: It + It Chapter Two (15) Thu 7.00. Varda By Agnes (15) Thu 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): It Chapter One And Two Marathon (15) Thu 7.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Souvenir (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 3.00, 8.00; Sat, Mon & Wed 12.45, 5.45. Believe That + Director And Cast Q&A (U) Fri 6.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.15. Easy Rider (18) Sat 1.00; Tue 8.15. Autism Friendly: Dora And the Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Jaws (12A) Mon 11.00.