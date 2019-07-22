Alice Marples (Marples Cakery).

Wivelsfield Village Day’s sunny weather enjoyed by hundreds this weekend - in pictures

The annual Wivelsfield Village Day took place on Saturday (July 20).

he free event had a circus theme and featured circus workshops, a miniature steam railway and a dog show. James Gander, 20, one of the organisers, said: “It’s been a fantastic day. We’ve met so many beautiful dogs, we’ve got a fantastic family circus going on that’s gone down really well - it’s the first time we’ve had that. We’ve had dance displays in the arena. It’s all family friendly and fantastic fun for everyone. It’s free, it’s a fantastic day out, there’s so much to do - we’ve got rides, games, stalls, shopping, gifts: you name it, we’ve got it.” On The Green music festival also returned for the third year with Arcade Hearts, The Luck and Orange playing.

Ben Long - The Falconry School - with a red tailed buzzard.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
From left, Elaine Williams, Hayley Fishenden, Samantha Williams and Freddie Williams-Simpson, 6.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Stanley Forsyth, 1.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Friends.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
