Worthing Theatres launch their latest Jazz Café season

Worthing Theatres have announced their latest Jazz Café season at the Pavilion Café Bar, which runs from July 24 to December 18.

Customers will be able to enjoy a Wednesday evening in the company of acclaimed jazz artists while enjoying a range of drinks and a selection of food, with views overlooking Worthing seafront.

Spokesman Alex Eberhard said: “The season begins on July 24 with jazz trombonist Mark Bassey. Regarded as a highly versatile musician, Mark covers many styles from swing to bop as well as the more contemporary fields. He has been described as a superb, witty player. His playing can stretch from the raucous to an exquisite sound and perfect phrasing. He has recorded widely with many people and has released two albums under his own name: Mark Bassey’s Telling Stories (CD 2007) a quartet album featuring his own writing, and the quintet Bassey Plays Basie (CD 2011).

“Andy Panayi will perform on August 21 playing saxophone and flute. An exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging, he currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical and also writes commissioned works and compositions. Andy has performed and recorded with many singers such as Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane, Elaine Paige, Elvis Costello to name a few.

“Guitarist and composer Carl Orr continues the season on September 11. Carl has been a professional musician since 1980 and has performed and recorded with some of the finest musicians on the planet. He was guitarist on the 2018 UK tour of Sting’s The Last Ship and has played in the pit orchestras of Thriller Live and Priscilla,Queen of The Desert in London’s West End.

“Carl has performed and recorded with some of the finest musicians including Billy Cobham, George Duke, Ernie Watts, Randy Brecker, Gary Husband and Bennie Maupin. He is a regular at London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in his own band and as a member of drummer Mark Fletcher’s supergroup Fletch’s Brew.

“On October 30, the Café Bar will welcome Alan Barnes playing the saxophone and clarinet. He is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger, bandleader and touring soloist. He is best known for his work on clarinet, alto and baritone sax where he combines a formidable virtuosity with a musical expression and collaborative spirit that have few peers. His range and brilliance have made him a first call for studio and live work since his precocious arrival on the scene more than thirty years ago. The season will conclude on December 18 with the incredible vocals of Tina May. Tina was born in Gloucestershire, where she was influenced greatly by her parents’ jazz record collection, containing such illustrious composers and artists as Duke Ellington and Fats Waller. Tina has also recorded and performed Ellington’s Sacred Music with the Stan Tracey Orchestra and been a featured guest on many other recordings from jazz and soul to fusion.”

Tickets online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

