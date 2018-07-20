Events taking place across Sussex this July weekend

This weekend (Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22) is shaping up to be very busy with a plethora of events taking place across Sussex, ranging from Pride and fire station open days, to farmers markets and free tennis.

Here are some of the events you can take part in. Please do not forget, as part of our One Summer’s Day initiative, to take a photo of where you are and send it in to copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk - the winner of the best photo will win £50. You can find out more about One Summer’s day here.



Eastbourne PRIDE. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-170723-084826001

EASTBOURNE PRIDE

The parade sets off at 11am on Saturday from the Southern Water Wastewater Treatment Plant at Langney Point Car Park on Prince William Parade.

Eastbourne Pride parade will pass along the promenade to the car park at the side of Fort Fun where it will cross Royal Parade and continue into Princes Park. The celebration will continue in Princes Park from 11.45am -6pm

There will be a main staging area operating with a range of acts and food stalls, information and awareness stalls, local produce stalls and children’s entertainers.

WH 260714 Worthing Lions Festival. Worthing Fire Station Open Day. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-140728-130814001

The official Pride After-Party will be held in Badda Bing & Maxims (over 18s only). The event will have three floors of music and live entertainment. Doors open at 6pm - 3am. Read more about Eastbourne Pride here.

BROADWATER BIG DAY OUT

Worthing Fire Station open day will be running alongside Broadwater Carnival on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

The many attractions include a fire engine simulator, fire station tour, displays, emergency service vehicles, competitions and refreshments. Plus Masterchef champion Kenny Tutt will be there to meet and greet.

Red Arrows

Read more about Broadwater’s Big Day Out here.



BIGNOR PARK ALIVE

Bignor Park Alive! takes place on Sunday (July 22) from 1pm. Part of Petworth Festival, audiences of all ages will be encouraged to go in search of more than 25 different happenings taking place in glades, gazebos, follies and clearings around the park.

The performing company includes Travelling Light Circus’s Playground of Illusions, Handmade Theatre’s Too Many Cooks, This Is My Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland, Nearly There Yet’s Memory Man, groups of top achieving young musicians from the Petworth-based West Sussex Music Trust, and the choral forces of tip-top local choir, the Leconfield Singers.

Build a mosaic at the Mary Rose

Read more about the event here.



FUN DAY IN BURGESS HILL

Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery is playing host to a fun day on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.

Visiting families will be spoilt for choice, with a bouncy castle, face painting, hook a duck and a lucky dip for them to enjoy. The nursery will also be holding a graduation for its preschool children on the day and there will be refreshments including hot dogs and cakes. The event is free but donations for Home-Start UK are welcomed.

THE GREAT GATSBY FAIR AND BEXHILL CARNIVAL WEEK

The Great Gatsby Fair will be held on the Metropole Lawns along Bexhill seafront on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

Play tennis for free at David Lloyd. Picture by Mikael Buck

Bexhill mayor, councillor Abul Azad, is officially opening the event at 11am, which is also the start of Bexhill Carnival Week. The Carnival Queen will be crowned at 10am on Saturday as well.

Come and enjoy the vintage fair with brass bands, classic cars, vintage bikes, dance displays, fancy dress, dance competitions, jazz bands, craft beers and Prosecco. 10am - 5pm each day. Admission free.

Read more about The Great Gatsby Fair here

FREE TENNIS AT DAVID LLOYD

If you’ve been inspired to pick up a tennis racquet after watching Wimbledon, take advantage of this weekend when you can play tennis for free at your local David Lloyd Club.

On Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 the David Lloyd Clubs in Eastbourne and Worthing will open to the public between 2pm and 5pm. All you have to do is register to play at www.davidlloyd.co.uk/GBTW and you’ll even be able to use the club’s facilities after you’ve aced a few matches.

TRANS PRIDE

The Trans Pride march takes place in Brighton on Saturday as part of this week’s festival promoting equality and raising awareness of issues affecting the transgender community.

The march takes place at midday on Saturday beginning from outside the Marlborough Pub & Theatre, Prince’s Street, finishing at Brunswick Square Gardens where the festival’s main event will be held.

The park event is open from 1pm to 6pm, providing a mixed programme including food stalls, a children’s area, and a main stage featuring music, poetry and speeches.

Read more about Trans Pride here.



BUILD A LEGO MOSAIC

From this Saturday (July 21) until Sunday, September 2, visitors can head over the border to Hampshire and help the Mary Rose build a giant 12x3metre LEGO brick mosaic, one of the largest ever built in Britain.

This particular LEGO brick mosaic will be based on The Encampment of the English forces near Portsmouth Cowdray engraving which offers an aerial view of Tudor Portsmouth.

Places are limited so pre-book to secure your place at www.maryrose.org, where you can also book your Mary Rose tickets at ten per cent online discount. Kids go free (up to three children accompanied by at least one paying adult, children must be aged 15 or younger).

MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION

The members of the Pevensey Model Railway Club have spent the past year getting ready and organising this exhibition which is being held in the Pevensey Memorial Hall from 10am to 4.30 pm. Cost of entry is £4 for adults, £2 per child or £10 for a family (2 + 2).

THE LAKESIDE FESTIVAL

The Lakeside Festival is a brand new free event taking place over the weekend of July 20 – 22 in Hampden Park, Eastbourne. There will be a fun fair, craft stalls, classic car show, dog show, circus entertainers, remote controlled hot air balloons, kites, live music, Harvey’s tent, street food and more.

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

Barcombe Fire Station is holding its open day between 10am until 3pm. Meet the crews and see the engine. Children are asked to put out a small fire.

CELEBRATION OF DRINK

Sussex Summer Sesh, in Harveys Brewery Yard, Lewes. A celebration of Sussex food, drink, live music and family entertainment. Free entry all day between 11am-5pm for the whole family.

RED ARROWS IN HASTINGS

The Red Arrows are returning to Hastings and St Leonards this weekend with Lancaster bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane. The event is centred around St Mary in the Castle on Hastings Seafront between noon and 5pm and then the Royal Air Force (RAF) display team will take to the skies from 6pm on Saturday (July 21).

Read more about the Red Arrows event here.



CATTERY OPEN AFTERNOON

From 2pm to 4pm on Saturday go along and see the cats at the Paws & Claws cattery in Coombe Down, London Road, Sayers Common, and browse the many stalls as well as try your hand at the tombola and raffle.

The event is weather permitting. Car parking and free entry. See website www.pawsandclaws_ars.org.uk.

TENNIS IN WORTHING

Enjoy the Great British Tennis Weekend at Field Place Manor House & Barns on Sunday (July 22) between 10am and 4pm. Tennis fans of all ages and abilities can brush-up on their skills with an experienced local coach. There will be coaching sessions, free-play sessions, fun games and a chance to play with the ball machine and speed gun. It’s completely free and all equipment will be provided; there’s no need to book, just turn up on the day.

Call Field Place Manor House & Barns on 01903 446401 for more information.

MARKET

Ninfield Village Market runs from 9.30am to noon on Saturday (July 21) in the Memorial Hall. It’s the ideal opportunity to spend an hour or so, browsing, buying, chatting and catching up with all the local gossip.

JAMIE’S WISH FUN DAY

Jamie’s Wish Trust annual family fun day runs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday at Linden Park, Littlehampton. There will be competitions, character walkabouts, stalls, a bouncy castle, bingo, reptiles, Zorball, archery, bar, barbecue and raffle. Read more about the trust and the day here.



CRICKET

Cricket week kicks off in style on Saturday in Balcombe, with plenty of matches, entertainment and food available down at the cricket pitch. The very popular Balcombe Beach and Cocktail Shack will be in operation throughout the week.

CONCERT IN GUESTLING

‘Songs for a Summer Evening’ will be at St Laurence Church, Guestling at 7pm. Molly Townson presents the evening’s entertainment, which features the Cantabile Ladies Choir, soprano Kate Rogers, pianist Richard Eldridge, and the St Laurence Church Choir. During the interval, there will be wine and strawberries and cream. Tickets are only £10 each, and they will be available on the door. All profits will be going to Guestling church.

TABLE TOP SALE

There will be a table top sale starting at 11am at Five Villages House, Icklesham. Hot and cold refreshments will be available, also tombola, a raffle, a cake stall and friends to chat with. All profits will go to the New Pavilion Fund.

BARBECUE

Ninfield Working Men’s Club Charity Event from 4.30pm, with a bar, barbecue, music, raffle and auction. All proceeds from the event are going to St Michaels’ Hospice.

FETE

Playden Church Fete will be held between 11am and 3pm. Lots of stalls and activities including a barbecue and the Pimms tent with refreshments and music played in the church.

PETWORTH FESTIVAL

A range of concerts will take place this weekend as part of the festival. These include international Korean/British violinist Min Kym performing a recital featuring three works central to the solo violin repertoire and including Bartok’s rhapsody based on Hungarian folk melodies. There will also be a ‘Come and Sing...ABBA! workshop on Saturday where the charismatic director of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain, Ben Parry, will take you through your paces in versions of Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me Knowing You and numerous other numbers from the ABBA songbook. The workshop will culminate in a mini-concert at 3.45pm. Friends and family are welcome to come to St Mary’s at 3.30pm for this. Find out more about Petworth Festival here.

GAMES NIGHT​

​Staplecross Social Club is having a fun games night beginning at 8pm, with cash prizes and a buffet.

​

CONCERT

The Lewes Sings Gospel Choir will be holding their end of term concert at Trinity St John sub Castro at Trinity Church, Lewes from 7.30pm. Tickets £10 (under 12’s £5) from: trinitylewes.org/lsg

CRICKET

Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club will be playing Newick Seconds at Selmeston. Game starts 1.30pm.

FLOWER SHOW:

On Saturday (July 21), Wilmington Flower Show will take place from 3.30pm in Wilmington Village Hall, Eastbourne.

FARMERS MARKET

Heathfield Farmers Market is held in the Co-op car park on Saturday. This is a chance to buy good food and local arts and crafts and support your local farmers and producers.

MUSICAL EVENING

A musical evening will take place in St Laurence Church, Telscombe Village, at 7.30pm on Saturday. For more information, please call Margaret on 01273 586398.

ART EXHIBITION

The Westham Art Group will be holding an Art Exhibition in Westham Village Hall on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

MORE RADIO CONCERT

Part of The Worthing Lions Festival, the More Radio Concert takes place in Steyne Gardens and features ABBA and Robbie Williams tributes.

ACTIVITY TRAIL

Launch of children’s Activity Trail at Bodiam Castle 11am - 4pm. Follow a trail around the castle grounds to discover things and win prizes.

HASTINGS FRINGE FESTIVAL

Evening of live music and cabaret at On The Rocks, Robertson Street, Hastings, from 7.30pm.

SHOP OPENING

Sweet Circus, one of the founder members of local charity ‘Circus by the Sea’ has taken its circus fun to The Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne. The endearing little shop is on the first floor and is full of a colourful mix of old fashioned and retro sweets as well as a range of circus toys and unusual gifts.

The official opening and launch party begins at 1pm when the Pentacle Drummers will make their way through the town to the Enterprise Centre. Sweet Circus will be joined by the for the event and local actor and drummer Greg Draven will be cutting the ribbon at 2pm, the first 25 customers will get to choose a free bag of sweets.

Throughout the afternoon there will be a range of free activities, including circus play and games, prizes and give-a-ways. There will also be the opportunity to watch a circus class to see if it is something your children might enjoy.