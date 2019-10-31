Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

Walberton Players Youth Theatre bring the musical Olivia! to the stage with performances at Walberton Village Hall on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1 at 7pm and on Saturday, November 2 at 2.30pm.

The show will be directed by Claire Dorey.

Walberton Players chairman Peter Fuller is promising plenty of fun: “We have got a lovely cast of very keen young people with an average age of about ten.”

As for Olivia!, it’s a show written for children, an Oliver! with a female lead.

We trace her steps from downtrodden orphan to a musical star of the stage. On her journey she befriends Eliza Doolittle and becomes a singer in a new Gilbert & Sullivan show, thanks to the unlikely assistance of Fagin and the Artful Dodger. Watch out too for appearances from Ebenezer Scrooge,.

Tickets on 01243 552882 (open until 8pm) or email walbertonplayers@outlook.com.



More than 30 artworks by school children will be showcased in a free exhibition at Arundel Museum to celebrate their Get Creative Half Term Week. The artworks have been created by West Sussex and Hampshire schools taking part in The Bowdleflodes Wildlife Project, a free educational activity which teaches children about conservation using art The Meet the Bowdleflodes children’s art exhibition will be exhibited during half term from Oct 26–Nov 3. The Bowdleflodes Wildlife Project is a free educational activity which teaches children about the care of endangered species and conservation using the visual arts. The Bowdleflodes are the creation of Chichester sculptor and author Neil Lawson Baker.

From Lord Byron to Ronnie Barker and from Billy Butlin to Paul O’Grady...

Join Peter Walton and Jill Belchamber, co-authors of the new book Famous Faces of Littlehampton, for a journey through the many well-known characters who lived, worked or regularly holidayed in the town.

The authors promises there will be some surprises along the way.

Copies of Famous Faces will be available to buy from the Museum Shop both before and after the talk on Saturday, November 2, 2-3pm.

Booking is required. Contact the museum on 01903 738100 to book your seat.

West Sussex Music and the secondary schools of Worthing are offering the return of Worthing Sings Live!

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held at Worthing Assembly Hall on Wednesday, November 6.

The organisers are promising a fabulous evening of song, featuring both a massed and chamber choir, as well as individual school performances and a student band from Northbrook Metropolitan College.

The project is led by singer/songwriter and West Sussex Music Project Partner Emily Barden who will bring together more than 200 pupils.

