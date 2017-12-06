Free lunchtime Christmas concert

Get into the Christmas spirit with Ensemble Reza’s free Christmas Lunchtime Concert at Haywards Heath Methodist Church on Perrymount Road on Tuesday December 12 at 1pm.

The show is suitable for all ages, and will feature music from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Ballet Suite performed by the Ensemble Reza string sextet and narrated by Russian actress Yulia Geydeko.

Ensemble Reza concerts are always performed in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere and beautiful music performed at the highest quality.

Founded in 2013 by close friends based in Sussex, the group aims to take chamber music of the highest quality to audiences in cities, towns and villages.

Members for this concert include Lucy Jeal, Andrew Thurgood (violins), Anna Cooper, Nick Logie (violas), Sarah Carvalho-Dubost, Pavlos Carvalho (cellos).

Colemans Solicitors has supported the concert.

For more information visit: www.ensemblereza.com