Get ready for a month of Fringe festivities

Brighton Fringe launches with a firework display at The Warren this evening (May 3), marking the start of the month-long arts festival.

There will be more than 4,000 performances at 155 venues across the city, with cabaret and circus, comedy, dance and theatre, film, music, tours, visual arts and workshops all on offer throughout the event.

Fringe City returns to New Road (Photograph: James Bellorini)

Brighton Fringe runs until June 3, and will see shows from fresh, emerging artists to seasoned and well-established names.

Julian Caddy, managing director of Brighton Fringe, said: "As the largest annual arts festival in England and one of the largest fringe festivals in the world, Brighton Fringe is a huge event on the city’s calendar and one of the highlights of the summer.

"With so much to see and do, it makes the perfect day out for all ages, providing everyone with the chance to immerse themselves in a range of activities and performances. It’s looking to be a very exciting event as usual, and is sure to kick off to a great start with the fireworks display at The Warren."

The opening celebration at The Warren, in the grounds of St Peter's Church, Brighton, kicks off at 8pm tonight, with fireworks set to mark the start of Brighton Fringe.

Fringe City returns at New Road, with free, pop-up performances every weekend in May.

And there are more than 200 free events at this year's Brighton Fringe.

Organisers said 'heavy hitters' at this year's Fringe include historian Professor Mary Beard, to the notoriously controversial comedian Louise Reay, and the diverse stylings of the cabaret spectacular, La Clique.

For the full listings, visit: www.brightonfringe.org