Midge Ure brings latest tour to Horsham

Scottish music legend Midge Ure is bringing his latest show to The Capitol in Horsham.

Midge will tour his Songs, Questions and Answers from March to May 2019, with a stop off at Capitol Theatre, Horsham on Wednesday, April 24.

25 years ago Midge presented a theatre show with a Q&A element to it and this year he is revisiting the concept with an updated version called Songs, Questions and Answers', each show will have a musical element and Q&A element.

Support for the tour is from Indian Electric Company.

Tickets are £22.50 and on sale now from the Capitol's box office.

Midge will perform songs from the Ultravox catalogue alongside his solo work. There will be an opportunity for suggestions from the crowd to pick a song for him to perform. The show will be a selection of material that will satisfy the fans and please the curious. It’s not often the audience gets to suggest the playlist.

Tickets for all shows are also available from Midge Ure’s official website.

