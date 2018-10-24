10 things coming up in the Chichester area!

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Theatre. The Midnight Gang by David Walliams, adapted by Bryony Lavery, music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe. A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed 12-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital. Until November 3. Tickets from the CFT.

2 Art. When her partner Steve was dying of cancer in 2007, Bognor Regis artist Antonia Rolls tried to process her grief by painting him as his body deteriorated. The result was an exhibition A Graceful Death which she has now expanded to bring to St John’s Chapel in St John’s Street, Chichester from Friday, October 26 to Sunday, October 28, 11am to 5pm.

3 Art. Heritage offers an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket from October 23-November 4 from the Artworkers Group comprising Dawn Edwards, Clive Davis, Marian Auckland, Jean Bate, Janet Proctor and Teresa Reay. The group is based in Aldsworth. Teresa said: “The group studied individually as mature students, together in 2017 at the Artworks Studio, Aldsworth, towards a National Certificate in Further Education (NCFE) Level III in Art & Design.Upon completion of the course, having benefitted from mutual support and criticism together with sharing ideas, we wanted to find a way to continue working as a group. Artworks Studio suggested exhibiting at the Oxmarket and a year ago booked the Wilson Room for October 2018, the collective’s first exhibition, which in itself is a huge milestone for the group. Artworkers, the group’s name, was inspired by the theme of Heritage, and over the last year, focused on the influence of the past on their creativity, and followed individual pathways through the exploration of a range of different materials and techniques. Works on show include a combination of textiles, glass, metalwork, printmaking, painting and drawing.”

4 Art. Wild Order offers an exhibition in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running from Tuesday, October 23-Sunday, November 4. Under the name The Makers Table, Sarah Radford, Ruth Lacey and Emma Plato are exhibiting.

5 Activities. There are just a few days left to experience Arundel Castle in 2018 as its open-season draws to a close. The Castle will be open to visitors until Sunday, October 28, reopening April 2.

6 Music. Scottish outfit Fara, nominated for 2017’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award, will play Brook Hall (formerly Emsworth Baptist Church) on Friday, October 26 at 8pm. Bringing together four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s Scottish folk scene, Fara’s line-up includes Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price. With three fiddles and a piano, they promise a fiery sound rooted strongly in their upbringing amid Orkney music.

7 Music. Sing God a Simple Song, A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s Life and Music, devised by Carl Davis and Pamela Howard in the University of Chichester, Chapel of Ascension, College Lane, Chichester, Sunday, October 28, 7.30pm (Bernstein left)

8 Festival. The Petworth Festival Literary Week (Saturday, October 27 to Sunday, November 4) features speakers including Alan Titchmarsh, Julian Fellowes, Robin Ince, Andrew Adonis, Kate Williams, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Mark Austin, Henry Blofeld, Robin Knox-Johnston and many others.

9 Art. Phil Tyler returns to the Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery in an exhibition running until October 27.

10 Art. Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell has brought together an art exhibition in support of the charities he has adopted for his year of office. The exhibition, which will run at Chichester’s Oxmarket until October 28, will raise funds for the Oxmarket itself, of which Martyn is also chairman, and for the homelessness charity Stonepillow.

