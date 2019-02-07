10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. Worthing Theatres offer the chance to rediscover the story of Medusa in a spectacular modern dance take on the ancient Greek myth. In zoology the word medusa means a saucer-shaped or dome-shaped, free-swimming jellyfish or hydra. In Greek mythology Medusa was the only mortal gorgon and was decapitated by Perseus – a tale now delivered in dance. Choreographer Jasmin Vardimon is currently premiering her brand-new work Medusa as the climax of the 20th anniversary year of her award-winning company. The production will be at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Thursday, February 7.

2 Music. Blake bring their Movies and Musicals tour to Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, February 8. Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “With their latest and seventh album going straight into the charts at number one, Blake really stand out as Britain’s number-one harmony group. For over ten years they have performed classical, opera and crossover giving each song a beautiful and unique Blake sound. 2019’s exclusive new tour will see them choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies. Songs from all the greats like Morricone, John Barry, Bernstein and Bizet will be amongst many that feature in this brand new tour. Add to this a beautiful backdrop, incredible choirs and some hilarious stories and it all adds up to the perfect night out. Since coming together in 2007, Blake have had enormous success throughout the world.”

3 Music. A celebration concert to mark John Gibbons’ 21st season as music director of Worthing Symphony Orchestra is being held on Thursday, February 7 at 7.30pm at the Assembly Hall, Worthing. The celebration concert features the Worthing debut of Jennifer Pike who has taken the music world by storm with her unique artistry, dazzling interpretative flair and exemplary technique. Aged just 12, she was the youngest ever winner of the former BBC Young Musician of the Year and since then her career has gone from strength to strength. Jennifer will perform Erik Gorngold’s Violin Concerto in a programme that includes John Gibbons’ own realisation of Malcolm Arnold’s film score to the WWII film Heroes of Telemark. Tickets on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

4 Music. Allusinlove play Komedia in Brighton on February 13. Lining up as Jason Moules (vocals/guitar), Andrej Pavlovic (guitar), Jemal Beau Malki (bass) and Connor Fisher-Atack (drums), the band has existed in various guises for around six years, originally from Castleford, an old mining town in West Yorkshire.

5 Talk. Worthing Theatres is offering the chance to see TV doctor and author Michael Mosley in his first-ever theatre tour. Michael Mosley is the man behind the 5:2 diet. He will be at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, February 12. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

6 Music. Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s spring concert on Sunday, February 10 at 3pm features a programme of great classical composers – Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert. It will form part of the grand celebration of the 70th season of the community orchestra founded in 1948. As usual the programme will be conducted by music director Dominic Grier. Tickets are £9, £13, £16 with children under 16 and students £3. Contact Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

7 Art. Artists Paul Winner offers his work in a new exhibition at Arundel Museum – a venue he is keen to support. Paul carries his sketching materials and watercolours wherever he goes and has amassed an extraordinary collection of sketchbooks, paintings, drawings and prints chronicling the places he has visited and the person-alities he has encounter-ed. Paul has donated more than 50 pictures to Arundel Museum; all money raised from his exhibition (until March 4, 10am-4pm) will be used to support the museum’s work.

8 Music. King King welcome American blues rock vocalist Sari Schorr as special guest on their January/February 2019 UK tour, with dates including Brighton, Concord on Saturday, February 9. Spokesman Peter Noble said: “Having played over 20 festivals this summer, the band finished the UK leg of their special guest slot on Europe’s Tour The Earth European 2018 tour and are currently touring the mainland leg of the tour. On May 19 2018, King King won three prestigious awards at the UK Blues Awards including Blues Band of the Year, Blues Songwriter of the Year (Alan Nimmo) and Blues Album of the Year (Exile & Grace). King King took their pedigree to a next level with the release of their fourth studio album Exile & Grace. Released in October 2017 via Manhaton Records, the album featured the singles (She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’, Long Time Running and Broken.”

9 Art. Powerfully-sensitive works of art offer a thought-provoking New Year exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. Creative Redemption runs from January 22-February 10 in the venue’s John Rank Gallery, bringing together five artists all of whom, in their own way, have benefitted from the restorative powers of their personal creative process.

10 Theatre. Frantic Assembly’s The Unreturning marks the tenth anniversary of the company’s award-winning Ignition training programme. It plays Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (February 5-9). The work is set in British northern coastal town. Three young men are coming home from war. Their stories, set at different times over the past 100 years, are interwoven in a new play featuring Frantic’s celebrated physicality.

