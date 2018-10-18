10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Now in its 17th year, Morning Melodies has established itself as a popular regular event on Worthing’s music calendar. The next performance takes place on Wednesday, October 24 in Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michaels Road, Worthing. Marcus Martin will play piano and organ in a programme of light classical and popular music and will be joined by guest soprano Christine Fairs who is making her first appearance in this series.. The concert lasts from 11-12, doors open with coffee available from 10.30am and admission is free. Donations are invited for Coastal West Sussex MIND, an independent local mental-health charity whose services support young people, adults, older adults, carers and families affected by mental-health problems.

2 Art. Three Shoreham-based organisations – Skyway Gallery, Ropetackle Arts Centre and Wordfest – are joining forces to bring the work of a Shoreham artist to life with a talk, workshop and exhibition of his art eight years after his death. Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Born in the Upper Shoreham Road in 1932, Patrick Burke is by no means a household name, yet during his lifetime (he died in 2010), he was celebrated in London, Rome and New York and enjoyed a successful career as an art teacher, in Brighton and beyond. He was awarded the Prix de Rome for his etchings in 1957, which led him to live there for two years and find his way as a painter.” Skyway Gallery, based in the Shoreham Centre, will exhibit around 50 of the artist’s paintings as well his sketchbooks and early etchings from October 2-26.

3 Activities. Arundel Castle will close its 2018 open season with Norman Knights in the Keep on October 24-25 for half-term. Visitors will be transported back to the start of the Cousins War, a turbulent and often forgotten era in the Middle Ages, with thrilling 12th-century combat, replica weapons, costumes and craft displays. An early encounter in the succession crisis, known today as The Anarchy, saw King Stephen surround the stronghold with his army and force Empress Matilda, his first cousin and a competing claimant to the throne of England, to surrender.

4 Music. Scottish outfit Fara, nomintated for 2017’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award, will play Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham on Sunday, October 21. Bringing together four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s Scottish folk scene, Fara’s line-up includes Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price.

5 Music. Arun Choral Society mark the centenary of the armistice which ended the First World War with a concert in Arundel Cathedral on October 20. They will be singing Elgar’s Spirit of England and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem. The standards of the Sussex Regiment will be paraded, and a slide show will accompany them. Tickets £15 (half price for students and under 18s) are available by phone from the ACS box office 01243 866469 or email boxoffice@arunchoralsociety.co.uk.

6 Comedy. Barnstormers Comedy is at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Saturday, October 20 at 8.30pm. Resident Barnstormers Comedy MC Kevin Precious returns once more to oversee the proceedings. On this occasion, he will introduce three more top acts from the London Comedy Circuit and beyond. Tonight, he is promising “the delightfully off-kilter Henry Paker, the endearingly-cynical Nick Dixon and the acerbic storyteller with a swagger Danny Deegan.”

7 Poetry. Dublin poet and playwright Stephen James Smith will be speaking at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Wednesday, October 24. Spokesman James Wallace said Stephen was central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today. “His poetry videos have amassed over 2.5 million views. In 2017 he was commissioned by St Patrick’s festival to write a new poem as a celebratory narrative of ireland. The resultant piece My Ireland is accom-panied by a short film which has been viewed over 300,000 times and was screened at the London film festival. In 2018 he was commissioned by Dublin stadium sponsor Aviva to write a poem to highlight the recent rugby final between England and Ireland on Paddy’s day. The poem entitled Bring it Home chalked up over 750,000 views across the weekend – and Ireland won.

8 Comedy. Andy Kind is the next guest at Worthing’s Matt’s Comedy Club (Thursday, October 18). Spokesman Russ Bravo said: “Described by The Guardian as hilarious and The Scotsman as terrific, Andy Kind has been touring the UK for over a decade, winning awards and acclaim as he goes. Matt’s Comedy Club is delighted to welcome back the affable Stokie with his acclaimed mix of stories, banter and winning observational comedy. Andy has been treading the comedy boards since 2005 and has won a awesome reputation on the circuit, as well as playing numerous festivals around the UK. He’s a published author with his first book Stand Up and Deliver (2011) getting plaudits from Reggie Perrin creator David Nobbs. He followed that up with The Gig Delusion, and his third book The Unfortunate Adventures of Tom Hillingthwaite, was out in 2015. A very funny stand-up and writer, don’t miss this top-class evening will a laughter creator you’re guaranteed to enjoy.” Tickets on 01903 206206.

9 Theatre. A new Worthing theatre company makes its debut with a production of the comedy thriller The Ghost Train. Company founder Linsay Oliver will direct Saints Theatre Group at their home base, St Paul’s in Worthing from October 24-26. Tickets from stpaulsworthing.co.uk.

10 Art. Phil Tyler returns to the Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery from October 6-27. Gallery director James Stewart said: “Sussex and Self is a thoughtful look introspectively and externally by Phil Tyler. He has recently completed 100 self-portraits in 100 days.”

