80s Invasion Tour 2019 brings Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan to Brighton

The 80s Invasion Tour 2019 heads to Brighton later this year with a line-up featuring Sister Sledge, Jason Donovan, Martika, Five Star, The Fizz, Hue & Cry, Living In A Box and also including Kenny Thomas.

Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “The 80s Invasion Tour is back with a bang in 2019 and features seven of the decade’s most popular acts that are coming together on one stage across 12 cities in the UK this autumn.

“This unique tour features Sister Sledge, Jason Donovan, The Fizz, Five Star, Martika, Hue & Cry and Living In A Box featuring Kenny Thomas. The tour starts on 29th October at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall and culminates on 11th November at Bournemouth’s BIC.

It plays The Brighton Centre on Saturday 9th November.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 5th April at 9am priced from £44.50.

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



SISTER SLEDGE: The group sold millions of records worldwide with the album ‘We Are Family’, (produced by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards) earning them multi-platinum status for sales in excess of two million in the USA alone – and going gold in several other countries. They went onto have multiple chart anthems that include the UK hits ‘Lost In Music’, ‘We Are Family’, ‘Thinking Of You’, ‘He’s The Greatest Dancer’ and the No.1 ‘Frankie’ that remained at the top of the UK charts for 4 weeks. Over the years, the group has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum records, accumulating total sales of over 15,000,000 worldwide. Garnering along the way additional Grammy Nominations for Record of the Year and Best R&B Duo or group, Sister Sledge has earned over 100 awards and commendations. At present Sister Sledge consist of original members Debbie and Kim alongside Tanya (niece of one of the original members).

JASON DONOVAN: Rose to fame as Scott Robinson in Neighbours and went on to have an extraordinary successful pop career initially with Stock Aitkin & Waterman. Jason’s many hits include ‘Nothing Can Divide Us’ (No. 5), the duet with Kylie ‘Especially For You’ (No. 1), ‘Too Many Broken Heart’s’ (No. 1), ‘Sealed With A Kiss’ (No. 1). ‘Everyday I Love You More’ (No.2), ‘When You Come Back To Me’ (No. 2), ‘Rhythm Of The Rain’ (No. 9) and ‘Happy Together’ (No. 10). When he played Joseph in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat he had a No 1 hit with ‘Any Dream Will Do’. After appearing as the lead in the hit West End Show ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ at London’s Palladium he decided to take the risk and appeared on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here’ which re-launched his pop career re-igniting his old fan base and creating a new one and has remained at the top every since. In 2011 he also reached the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Acting wise he was the lead in the West End in ‘Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert’ to rave reviews.

MARTIKA: the US pop singer-songwriter and actress made an immediate impact on our shores with the No 5 hit ‘Toy Soldiers’ released in 1989. Other hits followed that included ‘I Feel The Earth Move’, ‘More Than You Know’, Love Thy Will Be Done’ (written by Prince) and ‘Martika’s Kitchen’. She had two internationally successful albums in the late 1980s/early 1990’s the first, ‘Martika’ went platinum in the UK and the latter ‘Martika’s Kitchen’ was co-produced by Prince. She has sold a total of four million albums worldwide. She began her career as a child actor, appearing in the hit movie ‘Annie’. She went on to be cast as ‘Gloria’ on the Disney children series ‘Kids Incorporated’ alongside Stacy Ferguson (Fergie, The Black Eyed Peas) and Mario Lopez.

FIVE STAR: The family group, formed as teenagers, had a string of soul-pop hit singles in the 1980s. With their self-designed costumes and choreographed dance routines, they made a huge impact on the UK pop music scene. Their debut album, ‘Luxury Of Life’ reached number 12, spending 70 weeks on the chart, and selling over 300,000 copies and earning Five Star a platinum disc. The singles ‘All Fall Down’ and ‘Let Me Be The One’, became worldwide hits, whilst ‘System Addict’ became their first UK top ten hit. Their follow up album ‘Silk and Steel’ reached No 1 and went quadruple platinum. The album spawned several Top 10 singles - ‘Can’t Wait Another Minute’, ‘Find The Time’, ‘Rain Or Shine’, ‘Stay Out Of My Life’ and ‘The Slightest Touch’. They became the youngest group ever to top the British charts, and also the first black group to top the UK charts. In 1987 Five Star, were named “Best British Group” by the BPI (British Phonographic Industry, now Brits). The band has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

THE FIZZ: The original band, Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston & Mike Nolan, as Bucks Fizz won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. They became household names thanks to their iconic skirt ripping routine to their No 1 hit ‘Making Your Mind Up’ which sold more than 15 million worldwide. They have had numerous other hits that include the No.1’s ‘Land Of Make Believe’ and ‘My Camera Never Lies’ alongside ‘Piece of The Action’, ‘Now Those Days Are Gone’, ‘If You Can’t Stand The Heat’, ‘Run For Your Life’, ‘When We Were Young’ and ‘New Beginning’. They have won countless music industry awards including, in 1982, Best Group at the BPI Rock & Pop awards (now the Brits), and an Ivor Novella Award, giving them their place in 80's music history and a highly successful recording career.

HUE & CRY: Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums ‘Seduced and Abandoned’ and ‘Remote’, as well as hit singles ‘Labour of Love’, ‘Ordinary Angel’, ‘Violently’ and ‘Looking for Linda’. To date Hue and Cry have sold in excess of two million records worldwide. The band have also sold tens of thousands of concert tickets worldwide, as well as performing alongside some of the greatest artists in music history - U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison to name but a few. The duo was recognised by their peers when they were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

LIVING IN A BOX FEATURING KENNY THOMAS – Formed in Sheffield the band had several hit singles that included ‘Living In A Box’ that reached No.5. "Love is the Art", "Blow the House Down" (which featured Queen's Brian May on guitar) and "Room in Your Heart" which reached No. 5. Their 2 albums reached gold status – ‘Living In A Box’ & ‘Gatecrashing’. The band features original members Marcus Vere and Tich alongside new vocalist double platinum double award nominated Kenny Thomas. Kenny, who was sited by Quincy Jones as a ‘great vocalist’, had hits with ‘Thinking About You Love’ & ‘Outstanding’ among others. Marcus also recently co-wrote the new come back album for ABC – Lexican of Love II.

The dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

TUES 29th NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555 www.trch.co.uk

WED 30th CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena 029 2022 4488 www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

THURS 31st BIRMINGHAM Arena 0844 33 88222 www.arenabham.co.uk

NOVEMBER

FRI 1st HULL Bonus Arena 0844 844 0444 www.bonusarenahull.com

SAT 2nd MANCHESTER O2 Apollo 08444 777677 www.o2apollomanchester.co.uk

SUN 3rd LEEDS First Direct Arena 0844 248 1585 www.firstdirectarena.com

WED 6th GLASGOW The SSE Hydro 0844 395 4000 www.thessehydro.com

THURS 7th NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena 0844 493 6666 www.utilitaarena.co.uk

FRI 8th LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena 0344 8000 400 www.mandsbankarena.com

SAT 9th BRIGHTON Centre 0844 847 1515 www.brightoncentre.co.uk

SUN 10th LONDON Hammersmith Eventim Apollo 0844 249 1000 www.eventimapollo.com

MON 11th BOURNEMOUTH BIC 0844 576 3000 www.bic.co.uk