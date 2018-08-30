A mutual passion for traditional folksong

Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith, two of the most exciting musicians and social commentators on the British folk scene, perform at The Brighton Toy and Model Museum Folk Club on Friday, September 7 (7pm).

A spokesperson said: “Songs have always taken centre stage with Jimmy and Sid and as they launch their third album, Many A Thousand, we see the duo flexing not only their vocal and instrumentation skills, but also their talent as composers.

“Part of what makes this compelling duo tick is a love of traditional folksong and a mutual passion for the history that is carried in the music.

“On Many A Thousand the past and present sit side by side, with original songs more than comfortably holding their own next to the traditional. Another crucial element to this partnership is a shared world-view – sustainability, traditional crafts and living in tune with the land – all elements that deeply inform their music.

“Many A Thousand will be released in September with a launch at Kings Place in London. This is followed by a full UK tour.”

Find out more about the duo’s music at www.jimmyandsidduo.com.

Tickets cost £8 in advance. Call the museum on 01273 749494, visit www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk or log on to www.wegottickets.com/event/439508.

