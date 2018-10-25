All voices welcome at choral workshops led by opera singer

The choir of St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, is warmly inviting singers of all voices and standards to a free event.

Come and Sing Choral Evensong! takes place in the church on Sunday, November 4 (1.30pm).

Rebecca Dowden. Picture by Richard Enticknap

Join the singers for an afternoon of choral workshops led by opera singer and vocal coach Rebecca Dowden and St Wilfrid’s director of music and organist Nic Robinson. This will culminate in a service of Choral Evensong at 6.30pm.

Rebecca is well-known and respected in Mid Sussex and beyond for her teaching, including Let’s Make a Musical children’s workshops, and opera and musical theatre productions. While studying on the Opera Course at the Royal Academy of Music she took the leading role in Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti at the Edinburgh Festival.

Rebecca has performed across Europe with the Ambrosian Opera Chorus, including a production of Carmen with José Carreras. At the Cambridge Festival she has directed a contemporary opera based on The Fallen Idol for the Royal Academy of Music.

Nic said: “If you’d like to sing and have fun on November 4, this is definitely for you. It’s free, with refreshments and light tea for participants.

“If you’re coming to sing with us, please email admin@stwilfridshaywardsheath.org.uk and we’ll send you a Resource Pack.”

On Saturday, November 17 (7pm), the church presents St Wilfrid’s Consort and Friends in a free concert, Le Banquet Céleste, named after Messiaen’s organ piece, played by Nic Robinson in a candle-lit first half.

This commemorates the end of the First World War and its aftermath and is in aid of The Royal British Legion.

There will be classical music of the period and songs from the post-war Jazz Age, together with poetry readings.