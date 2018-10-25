Ardingly choirs join forces for Remembrance concert

The choirs of Ardingly College and Ardingly Prep School perform a Remembrance Concert with the Ardingly College Players next month.

The evening of readings and music marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and takes place at the Chapel of St Saviour at Ardingly College on Sunday, November 11 (7pm).

It features Elgar’s Spirit of England and Fauré’s Requiem, as well as Michelle Stone (soprano) and Richard Stafford (conductor).

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Find out more about Ardingly College at www.ardingly.com.