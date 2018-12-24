Bands set to blow away the winter blues at The Hawth

There’s some superb music coming to Crawley early next year in a series of concerts that aims blow away the winter blues.

Blues at The Hawth, which takes place in the studio, is always hugely popular and has a sterling reputation among fans of the genre.

A Hawth spokesperson said: “On Friday, February 8, The Nigel Bagge Band kick off the Blues for 2019 with Nigel combining smoky vocals and fiery but sensitive guitar playing. Showcasing everything from classic acoustic to contemporary electric blues, plus a big helping of country, soul and rock ’n’ roll, Nigel will be backed by his peerless band featuring Eddie Armer (harmonica) and Mike Piggott (violin).”

Aynsley Lister is back at The Hawth with his solo show on Friday, March 8.

“Regarded as one of the UK’s finest proponents of rocking blues, Aynsley performs up close and personal in a stripped down, intimate setting.

“Aynsley has played live sessions for BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris and Paul Jones and has performed alongside the likes of Buddy Guy, John Mayall and Robert Cray. He is the only British artist to be featured in Classic Rock’s Top 10 Contemporary Blues Rock Artists.”

The Hawth studio also hosts a first time performance from Oliver Darling on Friday, May 17.

“Oliver’s solo set features much of the music that influenced him when he first started out – by artists including Elvis, Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. The most obvious influence however is Big Bill Broonzy.

“Oliver has a solo residency every other Monday at The Blues Kitchen in Camden Town as well as being a part of The Dirty Robbers and the Imelda May band.

“On Sunday, April 7, Sari Schorr & the Engine Room return following her sensational performance in 2017 and hot on the heels of her new album Never Say Never. Sari is delighted to be back with her new band featuring exciting young contemporary guitar player Ash Wilson.”

Tickets are available from the box office on 01293 553636.