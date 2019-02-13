Berlin's Vision Quartet join Chichester Chamber Concerts series

The Vision Quartet are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series, with a date in the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street on Thursday, February 28.

Series chairman Anna Hill said: “We are excited to welcome the Vision Quartet from Berlin to our concert season at the Assembly Room. It will be the first time a string quartet has played entirely from memory in one of our concerts. It promises to be a very special experience.”

The quartet are Jakob Encke: violin; Daniel Stoll: violin Sander Stuart: viola; and Leonard Disselhorst: cello. They will play Schubert – Quartettsatz; Ligeti – String Quartet No 1; and Schubert – String Quartet in D minor Death and the Maiden.

Anna added: “Founded in 2012 and based in Berlin, the Vision string quartet has already established itself as one of the finest young string quartets of its generation. With a unique versatility that focuses on the classical string quartet repertoire alongside their own compositions and arrangements of other disparate genres, the four young musicians are on a mission to re-address how classical music is presented and perceived by both new and traditional audiences.

“Their distinctive characteristics of performing all their concerts completely from memory and standing up lend its performances an added intimacy and intensity which has been widely praised.

“2016 was a year of remarkable achievement for the quartet as they achieved not only first prize in two major competitions but all the audience and special prizes too.

“Adding to their successes at Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Competition in Berlin at the beginning of the year and at the International Concours de Génève at the end of the year, they were also awarded the prestigious Würth Prize in November 2016, only a month after they had received the audience prize at the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival. In 2018 they were awarded the prestigious chamber music prize of the Jürgen Ponto Foundation.”

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre on 01243 781312.

