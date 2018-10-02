Brighton and Portsmouth dates for Genesis legend

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett announces a 20-date UK tour for November 2019.

The tour will feature the seminal Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety with most of Steve's classic album Spectral Mornings.

His November 2019 tour dates include Tuesday, November 12 at Brighton Dome and Wednesday, November 13 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Tickets go on sale on Friday 5th October at 9am.

Spokeswoman Sharon Chevin said: “For the first time ever, Steve will perform the seminal Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety. Released in 1973, the album went to No. 3 in the UK charts and has been described as the definitive Genesis album. It includes firm favourites such as Dancing with the Moonlit Knight, Firth of Fifth, Cinema Show and, of course, I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe). Other favourite classic Genesis tracks will also feature in the show.

“2019 also marks the 40th anniversary of one of Steve’s most popular solo albums Spectral Mornings and Steve will rightly celebrate this milestone by performing masterpieces from the album. Fans will also be treated to highlights from Steve’s new album, to be released in 2019.

“Joining Steve on the tour are his regular musicians Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals.

“Since the 1970s Steve has had a remarkable musical career renowned as both an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and a virtuoso classical guitarist and composer. He has released more than 30 solo albums, seven Genesis albums and worked alongside Steve Howe of YES with supergroup GTR.

“Recognised as one of the most innovative rock musicians of our time, in 2010 he was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

“Hackett was lead guitarist with Genesis as part of their classic line up with Gabriel, Collins, Banks and Rutherford, who produced several of the band’s most acclaimed albums including Selling England by the Pound and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

“With Steve's extraordinary versatility in both his electric guitar playing and his composing, he is influenced by many genres, including Jazz, World Music, Blues and classical.

“Steve’s music is as popular as ever. His last two album releases Wolflight in 2015 and last year’s The Night Siren both went straight into the Top 40 of the UK album charts, proving that Steve’s amazing compositions and virtuoso playing continue to delight.”

