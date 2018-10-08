Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s new season begins!

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s new season at Brighton Dome begins on Sunday, October 14 in a joint concert with Brighton Festival Chorus who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

BPO spokeswoman Catherine Stead said: “The Brighton Phil is looking forward to their exciting new season of Sunday afternoon concerts at Brighton Dome when they will be joined by an array of talented musicians including Freddy Kempf and Steven Osborne (piano), Tamsin Waley-Cohen (violin), Thomas Carroll (cello) and Ben Gernon (conductor) to name but a few.

“To open the season on Sunday, October 14, conductor laureate Barry Wordsworth and Brighton Festival Chorus present a feast of glorious music by Elgar, Parry, Handel and Shostakovich.”

Full details of all eight concerts on www.brightonphil.org.uk. Tickets on 01273 709709 and www.brightondome.org.

