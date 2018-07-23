Brighton’s Green Door Store offers an open-minded music festival like no other

The Rock House Festival 2018 brings together learning-disabled bands and upcoming and established music-makers from Brighton and beyond at Green Door Store, Brighton, on July 28.

Spokeswoman Lisa Wolfe said: “An open-minded and open to all event, the festival, produced by arts charity Carousel, features a diverse mix of performers – ten bands across two sessions, 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm – brought together by their love of live music.”

Gareth Evans, senior music producer at Carousel, said: “When we take away the definitions and just listen to the noise, everyone gets it. There are so many brilliant spin-offs from programming a festival in this way. Performers get to share ideas and influences and audiences have a rare chance to experience a very special energy. It’s not like any other music festival. ‘Integration’ is a bit of a buzzword but by putting everyone in the room together and focusing on the music the results can be amazing.”

The festival was born out of Carousel’s monthly Rock House gigs, integrated events that gave ambitious learning-disabled musicians an outlet for their music.

“The inaugural Rock House Festival last year was a sell-out event, and featured a performance from Daniel Wakeford, star of the UK’s burgeoning learning disabled music scene.

“Daniel’s career journey is a clear example of how, with the right support, learning disabled musicians can reach great heights. He started out coming to the monthly Rock House gigs, did some workshops with Tom Cook (now his writing partner) and began developing his stage style into the magnificent showmanship you see today.

“Featuring on Channel 4’s The Undateables brought the national profile he deserves. Daniel has a tour of O2 venues this autumn and Carousel is really proud of what he has achieved.”

Lisa added: “The line-up for 2018, is equally strong and includes: neo future funk, hip hop and house from Electric Fire; rock band Beat Express, veterans of the learning-disabled music scene; psych-indie six-piece Other States; and garage party band The Sticks.”

Visit www.carousel.org.uk.

