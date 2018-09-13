Burgess Hill Choral Society searches for new members

Burgess Hill Choral Society is looking for new members as it starts a new season.

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “We’re one of the most versatile choirs in the area, with more than 70 members from different walks of life, and are continually developing our tradition of excellence under the baton of musical director Michael Stefan Wood.

“Mike has received the British Empire Medal for his outstanding services to music in the local area and brings to the choir great skill, knowledge and enthusiasm for music, which he imparts readily to choir members. Under his direction rehearsals are always enjoyable and result in a high standard of musical performance.

“Our programme this season includes The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins, chosen to celebrate the centenary of the ending of the First World War, as well as Handel’s Zadok the Priest, and Mozart’s Ave Verum. Then in the New Year we’re focussing on a selection of popular Opera Choruses as well as Puccini’s Messa Di Gloria.

“We’re a friendly, non-auditioned choir and welcome you whether you’re an experienced singer or if you’ve always wanted to sing this type of music but have never had the chance. Try a free taster session at one of our rehearsals. These are held on Monday evenings from 7.45pm to 10pm at the United Reformed Church Hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS, and start on September 17. For more information about the choir, visit www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk, or our Facebook page, or phone us on 07522 493966.”

