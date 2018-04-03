Busy times for Midhurst's musical Goodale brothers

A string of spring dates lines up for the Midhurst brothers at the heart of the Ed Goodale Band.

For Ed and Ollie Goodale, it all builds on exciting times.

They have played all over the UK and Europe in the past six years building a rapidly-growing following for Ed’s songs and their energetic stage show.

Ed has Asperger’s Syndrome. In 2011 he announced to his family he was going to become a singer/songwriter and since then he has become a prolific writer of songs that interpret his life and the world through the eyes of someone on the spectrum.

Ed’s first single Symptoms was his interpretation of living with Asperger’s; since then he has written more than 60 songs with a further dozen as works in progress, and released four recordings

Ed said: “As a duo Ollie and I have been steadily climbing the music ladder and we reached the end of 2017 saying where do we go next?”

Highlights in 2017 for the brothers included recording a live album The Gift in Holland at the bi-annual Marillion Weekend in front of an audience from 46 different countries.

The duo, who are aged 21 and 19, launched the live album at their set at the Glastonbury Festival. Then in August last year Ed and Ollie played a rousing set at Henley Festival, followed on stage by The Pet Shop Boys.

“We had a great evening. Playing by the River Thames on a fantastic summer evening to a huge crowd in black tie and cocktail dresses was a real treat; I had to apologise to everyone we met afterwards as we came off stage drenched and they were all in their finery!

“In the last two or three years Ollie and I have played some big stages as a duo and felt it would be great to make a bigger sound and fill the stage. After Henley, Glastonbury and Holland in 2017 it seemed the right time to open the next chapter, so we started to look around for people to join us.”

They brought in guitarist Steve Ball and bassist Steve Burrell to form The Ed Goodale Band. Spring 2018 is shaping up to be a busy one for the band with a series of gigs and festivals lined up to showcase their new four-piece set up. “From the moment we started jamming acoustically at home it just connected; we work hard in rehearsal and all get on so well. The reception we got at the first gig was amazing, and we are really looking forward to this year’s live shows. We have a lot of great festivals lined up and towards the end of summer we will be going into the studio to record an album.”

They will be playing: Friday, April 6 – The Memorial Hall; South Downs National Park Centre, Midhurst; Friday, April 13 – Seasons; Bognor Regis Football Club; Saturday, April 28 – Langham Brewery; Lodsworth. For gig details, call 07580 105571 or enquiries@heardandseen.com.

