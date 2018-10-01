Catch pop legend Sir Cliff Richard on cinema screens across West Sussex

Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour will be live in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, October 12 with encore screenings on Sunday, October 14

Venues include: Connaught Cinema Worthing, 3 Union Place, Worthing

Windmill Cinema Littlehampton, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH

The Capitol Horsham, North Street, Horsham, RH12 1RG

Orion Cinema, Cyprus Rd, Burgess Hill, RH15 8D

Cineworld Chichester, Chichester gate, Chichester, PO19 8EL

Haslemere Hall, Bridge Road, Haslemere, GU27 2AS

Odeon Brighton, Kingswest, West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RE

Cineworld Brighton, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, BN2 5UF

Cineworld Crawley, Unit 1, Crawley Leisure Park, London Rd, Crawley, RH10 8LR

Odeon Guildford, Bedford Road, Guildford, GU1 4SJ

Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Rd, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS

Everyman – Reigate, Bancroft Rd, Reigate, RH2 7RP

Picture House Uckfield, High Street, Uckfield, TN22 1AS

Spokesman Dan Deacon said: “Sir Cliff Richard is without a doubt one of our greatest musical treasures. With a staggering 103 album releases, a record breaking 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, 2018 sees Sir Cliff celebrate his 60th anniversary in the music business.

“Now for the very first time, Cliff will bring his enthralling live show direct to cinemas across the UK and Ireland, live from Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Friday 12thOctober. Encore screenings will run on Sunday 14th October at 3pm in celebration of Sir Cliff’s 78th birthday.

“Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of Event Cinema, Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour will be shown on over 700 screens in the UK and Ireland including major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres.

“Broadcast direct via satellite, cinema goers will be able to celebrate with Sir Cliff on this very special night, up close and personal like never before."

Sir Cliff said “This 60th Anniversary year is such a very special one for me, with an album release of exciting new tracks in the autumn and to be able to bring my show live to cinemas around the U.K is an absolute thrill. I have the most wonderful fans and to be able to share this special evening live in Manchester with so many people is such a gift. I really will feel like I am with everyone that night, I can’t wait!”

The only British pop artist to have number one hits in every decade from the 1950s to the end of the 20th Century, Cliff Richard is a musical icon. From rock tracks like ’Devil Woman’ to ballads like ’Miss You Nights’ - not to mention the UK’s best-loved Christmas songs - his music has been a constant for generations of people.

Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour, distributed by CinemaLive will be broadcast at 8pm on Friday 12th October.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to find cinema locations visit http://www.cliffincinemas.com

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-date-for-steve-rodgers-son-of-of-free-and-bad-company-star-paul-1-8650454



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-in-100-objects-1-8650766



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/busy-season-for-rowlands-castle-art-society-1-8650420



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-jonathan-vinten-trio-play-steyning-1-8650418



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/southwick-players-offer-the-corn-is-green-1-8648783



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/staging-a-play-close-to-her-heart-for-the-southwick-players-1-8650460



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-jonathan-vinten-trio-play-steyning-1-8650418