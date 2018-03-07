Chance to play in major ukulele concert

Calling all ukulele players - you have the chance to take part in a ground-breaking show at Crawley next month.

The ground-breaking, original and musically adventurous Six Grooves For Ukulele (a ukulele concerto in six movements) is coming to The Hawth, Crawley on Saturday April 21.

Described as “A game changer for the ukulele” by George Hinchliffe, co-founder of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Six Grooves is propelling the ukulele to the pinnacle of contemporary orchestral achievements and is Richard Durrant’s most adventurous work to date.

Performed by The Richard Durrant Orchestra led by the Sussex composer and guitar and ukulele virtuoso himself, Six Grooves retains the familiar tongue in cheek personality of the ukulele whilst highlighting the social and musical power of the instrument.

The piece successfully bridges the gap between the professional and community musician whilst challenging preconceptions of what the ukulele is capable of musically.

The Richard Durrant Orchestra, features world-class musicians, a rich sounding string ensemble and a range of unique and idiosyncratic instruments (water phone, berimbau, vibraphone, marimba, piano and keyboards plus Durrant’s own invention the percussive Bicyclatter).

The RDO is calling all ukulele enthusiasts throughout Sussex and beyond to unite and take part in a series of workshops facilitated by Richard Durrant.

Regardless of your current abilities these workshops will develop your technical and musical capabilities on the ukulele and prepare you for the performance with the Richard Durrant Orchestra.

Workshop dates:

• Tuesday 10 April, 7pm at the Hawth

• Tuesday 17 April, 7pm at The Hawth

• Saturday 21 April (Concert day), 11am Six Grooves Prep. 5.30pm Rehearsal with the orchestra at The Hawth. 7.30pm Concert.

All participants must play a soprano, concert or tenor uke in conventional tuning (GCEA).

The cost to attend three workshops and perform alongside this world-class orchestra in a professional theatre is £35.

Tickets for the performance only are £21.50, child: £18, schools/groups 10+: £16.50