Charity concert in Haywards Heath showcases Big Band tunes

The Conchord Big Band will be looking to hit the right note at a charity concert in Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Sunday October 14 from 7.30pm in aid of Sullivan’s Heroes.

An evening with Glenn Miller and friends will showcase the popular Big Band tunes, recreating the sound of the 1940s swing orchestra and singers.

The 17-piece band, based in East Grinstead, will be performing as the wartime US Army Air Force Band playing classic songs from the Big Band era.

At the intermission a raffle will be held with prizes donated by Waitrose Haywards Heath, Hall and Woodhouse, Marks and Spencer, The Entertainer, The Crown Turners Hill and The Orchards Shopping Centre.

All of the proceeds raised from the evening will go towards Sullivan’s Heroes – a charity based in Turners Hill. Sullivan’s Heroes offers fundraising support for families with disabled children who need their homes adapted to meet the child’s care and health requirements.

Councillor Bruce Forbes, Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, stated: “This promises to be a fantastic evening so please join us for a trip down memory lane with an uplifting visit to the age of Big Band and Swing music.”

He added: “Sullivan’s Heroes is a fantastic local charity and every ticket sold will help them to offer support and financial assistance to families with disabled children.”

Tickets are priced at £15 (£12 for concessions) and can be purchased from the Clair Hall box office on 01444 455440, or online at www.clairhall.org.