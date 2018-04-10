Chichester area album launch for Namvula

Singer Namvula has chosen Chidham for her out-of-London album launch.

WemsFest promoter Mark Ringwood said: “It came as quite a surprise when singer Namvula chose Chidham Village Hall as one of two venues in the UK to launch her new album. We promoted a concert by her a couple of years ago at Tuppenny Barn and since then we’ve been cultivating Chidham Village Hall as a venue where audiences feel comfortable in being able to dance.

“Nevertheless it was a bit if a shock when her management said they’d like to do an out-of-London launch for her second album Quiet Revolutions. She’s doing a London launch at the celebrated venue Rich Mix so to have Chidham appear on the same promotional print is a deserved accolade for this venue which constantly punches above its weight in terms of hosting great live music.

“Namvula’s parents are Zambian and Scottish which has given her a very broad, refreshing, and interesting cultural platform to compose her music which has been enthusiastically received by audiences and the media.”

Namvula’s concert is on Saturday, April 14 at 8pm. Tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

