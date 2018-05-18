Chichester's Friday Night concerts resume

Following on from the successful April concert when Chichester City Band performed, the Last Friday in the Month Concerts at St George’s welcome Canon Tim Peskett, Rector of St George’s, Whyke on Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm. He will be giving an organ recital on the Nicholson organ at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “It is always an event to look forward in our concert calendar. Entrance is free with a retiring collection in aid of the West Sussex Motor Neurone Disease Association and church funds. All are welcome. Please do come and enjoy an evening of beautiful music including tasty light refreshments during the interval. Inquiries on 01243 782885 or stgeorges@whyke.info.”

