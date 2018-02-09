Chichester's young talents in action with Peter Pan

The timeless tale of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up, is returning to Chichester, brought to life by the Chichester-based Ruth Stein School of Dance.

Featuring children aged from three-18, the show represents a great performance chance across the range.

Also promised is a wide variety of performance styles.

The staging includes dance in many genres: ballet, contemporary, tap, modern and jazz.

There will be two matinee performances on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 at Westbourne House School, Chichester.

Ana Carmona, one of the mums, said: “For the children involved in the performance – I can see this in my daughter – this is the culmination of months of practice and rehearsal.

“The experience and the excitement of taking part in a large production is something they will remember for the rest of their lives, as we will as audience.

“Art and music are critical for our youth: a creative way of expressing one’s talents, energy and emotion, while providing great mental and educational benefits.”

Ana added: “They are a wonderful way to improve social skills and encourage cultural and personal connections in the local community.

“The production was originally staged in 2012 to great acclaim, involving boys and girls, as well as parents in support and even some fathers on stage!

“Once again Westbourne House School’s state-of-the-art stage and auditorium is the venue for this exciting performance.

"Tickets are selling out quickly and are available from ruthsteinoffice@gmail.com; Stride and Son, St John's Street, Chichester; and The Greeting House, 2 Kingfishes Parade, East Wittering. Tickets are priced at £15 adult and children £10.

“The Ruth Stein School of Dance has been successful at training students for entry to renowned vocational dance schools.

“These students have then gone on to be professional dancers.

“For the past five years students have been given the opportunity to appear in the productions by Moscow City Ballet at Chichester Festival Theatre and King’s Theatre in Portsmouth.”

More details about the dance school are available on ruthsteinschoolofdance.co.uk.