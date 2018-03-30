Chris Antonik from Toronto to Worthing

Toronto-based blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Chris Antonik plays Worthing Pier, Southern Pavilion, on Wednesday, April 11.

Spokesman Darren Weale said: “His Monarch UK tour follows hot on the heels of his latest album Monarch which was nominated in Canada’s prestigious 2018 Maple Blues Awards which confirmed Chris as one of the country’s top performers. Monarch won recognition from both sides of the Atlantic.

"In 2010, Chris’s self-titled debut album made its debut at number four on the Roots Music Report for Canadian roots music radio play, and at number 35 for international blues radio play. It remained in the top 100 on these airplay charts for over a year. His second album, Better For You (2013) was described as a masterpiece.

"Chris’s four-piece touring band comprises Chris on lead guitar and vocals, Chris’ regular bassist from Canada, Guenther Kapelle, with second guitarist, Ben Fisher, and drummer Marc Wotherspoon, both from Essex.”

