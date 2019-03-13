Christ’s Hospital School and English Chamber Orchestra join forces

Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham and London’s English Chamber Orchestra have started an exciting new collaboration.

Musicians from the ECO, which is one of the best professional orchestras in the UK, are set to give one-to-one lessons to senior pupils, including concerto soloists.

They will also lead rehearsals with the Symphony Orchestra, offering pupils a new way to think about the music that they are playing.

On Sunday, March 24 (7.30pm), ECO musicians will perform with pupils at the Angus Ross Gala Concert. The evening will feature a varied programme including music by Copland, Brahms, Vivaldi and Michael Nyman. It will conclude with an abridged performance of Handel’s Messiah, featuring Christ’s Hospital Chapel Choir, the Choral Society, and the CH Sinfonia.

Tickets are available on 01403 247434 or www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

The ECO is one of the most recorded orchestras in the world. They have an outreach programme, Close Encounters, which aims to share music and build relationships with schools and communities across the UK and abroad.

A Christ’s Hospital spokesperson said: “Christ’s Hospital was founded by Edward VI in 1552 to take the poor children from the streets of London and provide shelter and education for them, principles which endure to this day.

“Inspired by the CH mission to offer the finest educational opportunities to young people from all backgrounds, former pupil Fabio Sarlo (ECO’s orchestra manager) and Alex Hodgkinson (director of music at CH) have worked together to plan this two-day ‘residency’ in March 2019, allowing Christ’s Hospital pupils to benefit directly from the expertise, experience, enthusiasm of the visiting ECO players.”

