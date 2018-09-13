Concert pianist Martin James Bartlett plays Steyning

Concert pianist Martin James Bartlett returns to Steyning Music Society on Saturday, September 15 to present a programme of music by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin and Scriabin.

Society spokesman Gary Prior said: “Since winning the title of BBC Young Musician 2014, Martin has maintained a high profile on the classical music scene with his regular appearances at the BBC Proms, including performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eric Whitacre. He performed Rachmaninov with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and opened the Cheltenham Festival with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

“Upcoming concerto appearances include touring with the European Union Chamber Orchestra and performing with the Aurora Orchestra at Kings Place as part of their complete Mozart piano concerto cycle.”

The concert is at the Steyning Centre and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets from the Steyning Bookshop or on 01903 812662. www.steyningmusicsociety.org.

