Crawley’s Hawth offers a variety of superb classical concerts

Tickets for the The Hawth’s Classical Series 2018/19 are now on sale and music lovers can look forward to a variety of concerts in both the theatre and studio.

A spokesperson said: “The Hawth’s resident orchestra, the world renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), will be getting the season off to an impressive start with Classical Gems (Sept 28) and will continue to delight audiences throughout the season with performances including Musical Landscapes (March 7, 2019), Fire, Passion and Fury (April 28, 2019) and even a Film Music Gala (June 8, 2019). We are also thrilled to welcome the Russian State Symphony Orchestra (Oct 11) and the National Youth Harp Orchestra (Feb 3, 2019).

“The Hawth has always had a special relationship with The RPO and now this has been cemented further as the Crawley theatre has become one of only seven Principal Residiencies for the well respected orchestra.

“The resident orchestra’s first concert of the series is on September 28, opening with a favourite for many; Beethoven’s exhilarating Leonore Overture No.3 followed by Grieg’s seminal Piano Concerto, which offers the grand centrepiece to this programme.

“The Russian State Symphony Orchestra will be performing a programme that showcases the classic works of the leading Soviet composers in inimitable, full-bodied Russian style, and the National Youth Harp Orchestra with soprano Faryl Smith, will offer a diverse repertoire of music and song.

“As well as concerts in the theatre, the season also includes fantastic studio recitals. For the first time the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will performing a series of Miniatures in the Studio, which include recitals for strings, brass, clarinet and more performed in an intimate space. The Hawth is also delighted to welcome back pianist Mark Bebbington (Dec 2).”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.